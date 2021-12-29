After holding a virtual event in 2020, Claremont’s First Night celebration is live and in person this year.
The family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities start Friday night at 5 p.m., with activities both indoors and outside.
Bowl at Meyer Maple Lanes, which will host sessions from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Snowshoe through an illuminated trail at Monadnock Park from 6 to 9:45 p.m.
Join the circus and learn some juggling and balancing tricks with Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center with shows at 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Claremont Opera House will feature the theater performance “Mark the Halls: A Very Merry Parody” at 6 p.m. and the family-friendly, animated movie “The Incredibles” at 7:30 p.m.
An open swim runs from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the community center. In addition, the Off Broadway Street Players perform on stage there from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
A fireworks display over the ski area at Arrowhead Recreation Area is planned for 10 p.m. and will also be televised live on CCTV Channel 8.
Arrowhead had been planning to offer skiing and tubing runs, but as of Tuesday afternoon, an opening date was being pushed to Jan. 8.
“First Night fireworks will still take place as scheduled. We are still deciding if the lodge will be open that evening,” according to the recreation area’s Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Claremont’s Parks and Recreation Director, Mark Brislin, said snowmaking efforts there have been hampered by this week’s higher temperatures.
“With this warm weather I don’t have a good feeling there will be tubing and skiing. I’m not hopeful that the weather’s going to cooperate with us,” Brislin said, adding the recreation area might be able to pull together some alternate outdoor activities by Friday.
First Night started back in 2015 as part of the city’s 250th celebration, through a collaboration between the Parks and Recreation Department and Arrowhead Recreation Center, Brislin said.
“We had such a great turn out for it, the next year the Rotary got involved and we’ve kept it rolling ever since,” Brislin said. “It’s a great family event.”
The Claremont-Sugar River Rotary Club has been a driving force behind the event since then, helping with planning and fundraising efforts, Brislin said.
Large crowds are anticipated so face masks are required for indoor performances.
First Night buttons are just $1; it’s free for ages 3 and younger.
For information, visit the Claremont First Night page on Facebook. To check conditions at the recreation area, go to arrowheadnh.com.