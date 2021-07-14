NORTH CONWAY — The Classic Rock Orchestra, delivering anthems of the 1970s and ‘80s, opens Arts Jubilee’s 38th summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
It’s an orchestra pops concert, with a symphony orchestra weaving through tunes made famous by Journey, Heart, Kansas, Pat Benetar, Stevie Nicks and Boston.
Local musicians Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes (of Rek’lis) will open the show at 6 p.m..
Bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor show.
Food and beverages are available on the Zip’s Pub deck.
Info: artsjubilee.org.