Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken mark 20 years since their “American Idol” stint with a tour that includes a stop at the Nashua Center for the Arts this week.

 AMPLIFIED ENTERTAINMENT INC.

It’s been a couple of decades since Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard took the spotlight on the second season of “American Idol,” but they consider themselves family.

Ask them a question and it’s like watching siblings take turns both praising and pestering one another.