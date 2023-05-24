Ed Roland doesn’t hesitate to say the current version of Collective Soul is the one he wants for as long as he’s writing and touring.
“I’m not taking for granted what we have now,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I don’t think anybody in the band is. We’re so appreciative of each other and where we are as a band.”
To Roland, the arrival of drummer Johnny Rabb in 2012 and guitarist Jesse Triplett in 2014 reinvigorated Collective Soul — and made his job much easier.
“I don’t have to stretch myself so thin,” Roland says of reliable bandmates including the other two original members of Collective Soul, his brother, guitarist Dean Roland, and bassist Will Turpin.
“I think it’s just taken so much pressure off of me to really just focus (on songwriting). And they’re so cool when I present songs to them. They want to know what the lyrics are about. They make suggestions and things like that. It’s a very comforting situation to be in.”
Making musicCollective Soul, set to play an 8 p.m. show today at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, released the album “Vibrating” last summer, and has two additional studio albums finished and plans to record yet another album.
This prolific period marks quite the resurgence from where Collective Soul was at about a dozen years ago.
The band from Stockbridge, Georgia, came on the music scene with a bang when Atlantic Records signed the group and in 1993 released what was essentially a demo of Roland songs as the album “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid,” which featured the hit single “Shine” and went double platinum.
Collective Soul’s second album, a self-titled effort, was even more popular, going triple platinum and generating five hit singles, including the chart-topping “December,” “Where the River Flows” and “The World I Know.” The band finished the decade with two more successful albums, “Disciplined Breakdown” and “Dosage.”
But as the new century arrived, Collective Soul’s fortunes gradually began to wane, as four more studio albums saw diminishing returns.
The band also went through some personnel changes, cycling through a pair of drummers before Rabb joined. Between 2010 and 2013, the band members each devoted most of their time to side projects before Triplett in 2014 became the band’s third guitarist (following Ross Childress and Joel Kosche).
“When they came in, they really just kind of kicked us in the ass,” Roland said of Rabb and Triplett. “Literally it was like a shot of vitamin B12 or something, and they just generated so much energy for us — and confidence. They really did. And their playing is without question the best I’ve ever been around. It’s amazing, it really is, and it fires me up and makes me try to be an even better songwriter.”
The first album with the revamped lineup, 2015’s “See What You Started by Continuing,” was followed by the rocking 2019 release, “Blood” and then the 2022 album “Vibrating.”
The latest is a consistently strong effort that mixes several crisp and catchy rockers (“Cut The Cord,” “Reason” and “All Our Pieces”) with more textured material, such as the punchy mid-tempo “Rule #1,” which is accented by some silky strings, the poppy “Where Do I Go,” which blends horns, fluttering organ and big backing vocals, and the ballad “Back Again,” which sounds like a softer counterpart to “Shine.”
Coming up
The next album, tentatively due for release later this year, figures to bring a more relaxed and a bit folkier accent to Collective Soul’s usual punchy rock sound.
“The working title is ‘Open,’” Roland said. “Tom Petty released his 20th anniversary edition of (his album) ‘Wildflowers.’ For some reason, we just started digging in, maybe too deep into that. So we kind of went into that vibe, more laid back, melodic.”
“Open” figures to be something of a bridge to a third completed album, which is tentatively titled “Pure.” That project offers a mix of uptempo songs and ballads, some with vocals and others that are instrumentals. The album was recorded in early 2022 in Tybee Island, Georgia.
“It’s different,” Roland said. “I think that’s cool because it’s still melodic. You can still tell it’s Collective Soul. It’s a stretch, but we’re ready to do that.”
With a wealth of music in the pipeline, Collective Soul is heading out on tour, with some some special treats for audiences.
“You’ve got to play the songs that introduced you to the fans. They want to hear them. They deserve to hear them. And we’re blessed to be able to play (them),” Roland said.
“But at the same time, we’re trying to reach back a little bit, play a couple, two or three (older songs) a night, and of course, sneak in a couple of new songs off of ‘Vibrating.’”