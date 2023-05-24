Collective Soul

Collective Soul, which has two finished albums to release and a third one in the works, is headed for New Hampshire.

 DAVID ABBOTT

Ed Roland doesn’t hesitate to say the current version of Collective Soul is the one he wants for as long as he’s writing and touring.

“I’m not taking for granted what we have now,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I don’t think anybody in the band is. We’re so appreciative of each other and where we are as a band.”