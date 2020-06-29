The Colonial Theatre in Keene will accelerate its renovation project of the 95-year-old performance and film venue as the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Instead of a phased approach over the next two years, the nonprofit organization now plans to do the work in one year with the theater closed to audiences. Many of the theater’s shows have been rescheduled for the fall of 2021.
Executive Director Alec Doyle said the new plan is a better alternative given the theater could only open with limited seating “for a significant period” of the upcoming season. The plan will also provide a better long-term financial stability, he said.
But the plan doesn’t mean the region will go without performances during that time.
The organization — now known as the The Colonial Performing Arts Center — has started renovations to the former Downtown Fitness for Women building to become a second venue called the Showroom, a smaller, multipurpose space for emerging artists, local performers and educational programming. Programming is set to begin this fall, as state and federal guidelines allow, according to the organization.
“We are preparing to be able to bring the public in there and do what needs to be done to sanitize and jump through all the hoops to make for a safe environment for people,” Doyle said.
The building at 20 Commercial St., which once served as a car garage and showroom, will be transformed into a venue that can hold between 150 and 250 people depending if the audience is sitting or standing.
“It sits directly behind the theater,” Doyle said. “It is less than 100 yard from the back of our theater.”
It is unknown how the seating will look in order to open up during the pandemic.
“By the time we open we have no idea predicting what the regulations will be at that point,” Doyle said.
“Like everything else with COVID, it is a wait and see situation.”
Construction of the main theater is set to begin in September.
The work includes the lobby with a patron lounge, concessions area, elevators and improvements to restrooms all while keeping the historic charm of the building. The work to the backstage area will include installing new stage technologies and upgrades to the dressing rooms.
Doing both the lobby and backstage work at the same time will likely result in cost-savings.
The Showroom will feature state-of-the-art LED lighting and audio systems, HD video projection with surround sound and a 20-foot-wide cinema screen.
The total cost of both projects is expected to be about $10.8 million.
Each year, the theater draws more than 50,000 patrons.
The theater has had to furlough or place employees on a work-share program, where they’d work part-time and receive some unemployment benefits.
Doyle said the decision was right in light of increasing coronavirus cases in other parts of the country.
He hopes the projects will help revitalize Keene and the Monadnock region after the pandemic.
“There are no easy answers,” Doyle said.
“We are really happy moving forward. Obviously, it is a very bold move, but we feel good about it.”