"Crook Manifesto," by Colson Whitehead. 

 Doubleday/TNS

Colson Whitehead was ready for a heist.

The New York-based novelist was in the midst of a remarkable run of work: "The Underground Railroad" (published in 2016) and "The Nickel Boys" (2019) both won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and became national bestsellers, drawing a wide audience of readers who knew Whitehead for powerful, beautifully written novels examining race and history.