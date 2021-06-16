History reopens at Strawbery Banke
PORTSMOUTH — After being closed for more than a year, many of Strawberry Banke Museum’s historic homes will welcome visitors back starting Saturday.
The 10-acre museum, including its heirloom gardens, will be open for touring between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Oct. 17.
There’s 300 years of history in this Puddle Dock neighborhood. Costumed role players portray real people who once lived in the area, and there are craft demonstrations.
In addition, because opening day falls on the day of Juneteenth celebrations around the country, the museum will share information about June 19, 1965, and the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the United States.
New this season is the construction of an Indigenous peoples’ wigwam to help share Abenaki heritage. The wigwam sits on what would have been the banks of the tidal inlet that formed the center of the neighborhood.
Info: strawberybanke.org or 603-433-1100.
A night of Elton John Friday in Derry
DERRY — Captain Fantastic — otherwise known as Waltham, Mass., native Michael Troy — brings a night of Elton John’s music to the drive-in series at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry at 6 p.m. Friday.
Expect renditions of both classic tunes and some lesser known album cuts from Troy and his New England bandmates.
Info: 437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
Comic Lenny Clark on stage in Lakeport
LACONIA — Armed with his wit and his signature Boston drawl, comedian Lenny Clark takes the stage at the newly reopened Lakeport Opera House at 8 p.m today (Thursday).
Clarke’s long list of television and movie credits also include “Rescue Me,” “Fever Pitch,” “Here Comes the Boom,” “Me, Myself and Irene,” “Rounders,” “There’s Something about Mary,” “Southie” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
He has been a long time regular in Las Vegas, the Caribbean, major clubs across the country and, of course, around New England.
Clarke also narrated an ESPN special about the fabled Boston Garden monkey.
Most recently, he starred with fellow comedians Steve Sweeney and Tony V in the short film “Dirty Oober.” Clarke and Tony V wrote the story, and Jordon Tofalo directed it. Now making the festival rounds, the short film is about two Harvard academics who get an unexpected ride of a lifetime to the airport from a character Clarke likens to himself.
Info: lakeportopera.com or 603-519-7506
SEE Science Center bubbling with fun
MANCHESTER — The SEE Science Center is planning a Kickoff to Summer Celebration from June 21-25, with daily BubbleMania! shows by Casey Carle, an international bubble artist who combines science with art and laughs.
Expect giant floating spheres, bouncing bubbles, balanced columns of bubble foam, cube bubbles, a spinning bubble spacecraft and possibly the chance to get inside a giant bubble.
Morning and afternoon sessions are available.
The center will be open seven days a week this summer.
Info: www.see- sciencecenter.org.
Allman Betts Band, Kip Moore at Northlands
SWANZEY — The Allman Betts Band, which is making a return trip, and Kip Moore will play Northlands’ outdoor stage at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey.
The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) will play a 6:30 p.m. concert Friday. The pair perform songs from their solo projects as well as classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes.
River Kittens will play the opening set.
Kip Moore takes the stage on Saturday. He splashed into the mainstream with the double-platinum “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more bestselling No. 1s; “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You.”
Ayla Brown is special guest for that show, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are sold individually or for 3-person or 5-person pods.
Info: northlandslive.com.
It’s elementary ... or is it?
CONCORD — Sherlock Holmes appears to be dead, having plummeted off the falls with his nemesis Professor Moriarity.
But do the clues add up to something else?
Phylloxera Productions’ take on Jeffrey Hatcher’s play “Holmes and Watson” continues through June 27 at the Hatbox Theatre inside the Concord’s Steeplegate Mall.
The great detective’s body was never retrieved, and now Watson must discover if one of the three men in a remote Scotland asylum is, in fact, the great detective.
The stage show, a fast-paced mystery, is faithful to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s characters and storytelling.
Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com
Chris Stapleton adds third NH show
GILFORD — Chris Stapleton, a much-decorated country star with a knack for cross-genre collaborations, has added a third All American Road Show performance to his Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion residency this summer.
Stapleton, with Elle King of “Ex’s & Oh’s” fame opening the shows, already was set to play two rescheduled events at the Lakes Region venue — Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29 — but high demand for tickets led to a third night of music Friday, July 30.
The announcement comes on the heels of a show-stopping performance with H.E.R. on her song “Hold On” at the CMT Music Award earlier this month, as well as a performance of his song “Arkansaw.”
Info: 603-293-4700 or banknhpavilion.com.