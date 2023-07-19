Kathleen Madigan is grateful to be on the other side.
“Really the biggest achievement is I’ve been doing this for 35 years and no one yet has told me to get a real job,” the comedian says, her wry delivery followed by a rolling laugh.
Comedy as a profession has a long probation period. It can take a few decades to go from worrying about paying the next month’s rent to enjoying home ownership and more than a measure of success.
“Now I know I have enough stuff to sell if I had to,” she says of always keeping a backup plan in her pocket.
Madigan navigated the maze of the club circuit before moving up and releasing comedy specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and booking tours across the country and gigs in faraway places.
Her latest road trip marks the one-hour Prime Video stand-up special, “Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot,” which was filmed at The Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado.
In it, she shares thoughts on everything from possible encounters with sasquatch to watching a grown man have a tantrum over a fast-food restaurant’s lack of condiments.
Look for her at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 8 p.m. Saturday.
How it startedMadigan grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was drawn to comics including Brett Butler who starred in the sitcom “Grace Under Fire”; Ray Romano of the series “Everybody Loves Raymond”; and the sometimes controversy-causing Roseanne Barr, someone Madigan says can be “one of the funniest people I’ve ever heard … when she wants to be.”
Overall, Madigan is glad that people aren’t quite as frenetic as they were when they emerged from their pandemic-era cocoons and entertainers restarted shows.
“For the first six months, it felt like we were all a bunch of dogs who had been locked in an apartment and then set free,” Madigan says. “People were just running in circles and jumping — rabid but not necessarily in a bad way.”
They were just a tad overstimulated, she says.
“I remember being in Reno (Nevada) in a casino and saying to the opening act, ‘I’m glad you’re going out there first.’”
It’s gotten back to normal, but unfortunately some of those who made vows to grumble less and never again take things for granted have reverted to grousing about long lines, drivers who react a split second too long when a light turns green, and customers who get ridiculously angry at fast food restaurants.
“People lost it. They said they were going to be nicer and then you go out in public and people are just impatient and demanding again,” Madigan says.
“I do a bit in my act about being in Taco Bell and this guy in his mid ‘60s was just berating this 20-something because they were out of mild sauce. I’m like, I’m pretty sure she’s not in charge of the supply line. Quit yelling at the girl. It’s not her fault that Taco Bell as a corporation is out of mild sauce.”
In fact, she contends, the often-maligned millennials deserve some props.
“If you keep yelling, this girl’s gonna quit, and then we’ll have to do it, I don’t know how to make a soft chalupa. Do you sir? I don’t think you do. So let’s be glad this young person has shown up and is going to get you what you want to the best of her capability. You’re lucky she’s here.”
It wasn’t just the humans who are acting out. During the pandemic, animals took advantage of quiet downtowns and neighborhoods and are having trouble readjusting. It’s part of the reason Madigan talks about grizzlies sitting outside of a Northwestern bar she usually visits on tour and keeping her cellphone handy when she’s driving by herself at night.
You never know who you’ll run into, and she is mapping out her strategy should Bigfoot decide to make a move.
Madigan also has had some far-flung adventures, including a show booked by a wealthy ex-patriot in Hong Kong, as well as USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Through it all she’s made some good friends. She and fellow comedian Lewis Black, known for his bombastic style of comedy, have teamed up for a variety of charity shows over the years.
“Off stage he can actually be quite silly and goofy. But there are topics … I was in a bar with him once and he got into it with this guy about the Yankees back when George Steinbrenner owned them,” Madigan says.
“I thought (Black) was going to stroke out. I said, ‘You know dude, there are things that are worth getting this angry about. You don’t actually know George Steinbrenner. You don’t play for the Yankees. You don’t play for the other teams playing the Yankees. So just bring it down a level.’
“Plus I didn’t want to get into a bar fight because out of me and Lou, I would be the one throwing punches. Not him, he’d run away.”