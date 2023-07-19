Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan performs at the Paramount Theatre on June 3, 2022, in Denver.

 MICHAEL MARTIN

Kathleen Madigan is grateful to be on the other side.

“Really the biggest achievement is I’ve been doing this for 35 years and no one yet has told me to get a real job,” the comedian says, her wry delivery followed by a rolling laugh.