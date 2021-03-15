The list of winners from the 63rd Grammy Awards:
Album of the year
"Folklore," Taylor Swift
Record of the year
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
Song of the year
"I Can't Breathe," H.E.R.
Best new artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rap song
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rap album
"King's Disease," Nas
Best melodic rap performance
"Lockdown," Anderson .Paak
Best R&B album
"Bigger Love," John Legend
Best R&B song
"Better Than I Imagined," Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
Best progressive R&B album
"It Is What It Is," Thundercat
Best R&B performance
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
Best pop vocal album
"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa
Best pop solo performance
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best traditional pop vocal album
"American Standard," James Taylor
Best rock album
"The New Abnormal," The Strokes
Best rock song
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
Best rock performance
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
Best alternative album
"Fetch The Bolt Cutters," Fiona Apple
Best country album
"Wildcard," Miranda Lambert
Best country song
"Crowded Table," The Highwomen
Best country solo performance
"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best dance recording
"10%," Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
"Bubba," Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album
"Live at the Royal Albert Hall," Snarky Puppy
Best metal performance
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
Best traditional R&B performance
"Anything For You," Ledisi
Best new age album
"More Guitar Stories," Jim "Kimo" West
Best improvised jazz solo
"All Blues," Chick Corea
Best jazz vocal album
"Secrets Are The Best Stories," Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best jazz instrumental album
"Trilogy 2," Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble
"Data Lords," Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best latin jazz album
"Four Questions," Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song
"Movin' On," Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
"There Was Jesus," Zach Williams and Dolly Parton
Best gospel album
"Gospel According to PJ," PJ Morton
Best contemporary Christian music album
"Jesus Is King," Kanye West
Best roots gospel album
"Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)," Fish Jubilee Singers
Best Latin pop or urban album
"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny
Best Latin rock or alternative album
"La Conquista Del Espacio," Fito Paez
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
"Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1," Natalia Lafourcade
Best tropical Latin album
"40," Grupo Niche
Best American roots performance
"I Remember Everything," John Prine
Best American roots song
"I Remember Everything," John Prine
Best Americana album
"World On The Ground," Sarah Jarosz
Best bluegrass album
"Home," Billy Strings
Best traditional blues album
"Rawer Than Raw," Bobby Rush
Best contemporary blues album
"Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?", Fantastic Negrito
Best folk album
"All The Good Times," Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best regional roots music album
"Atmosphere," New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best reggae album
"Got To Be Tough," Toots & The Maytals
Best global music album
"Twice As Tall," Burna Boy
Best children's music album
"All The Ladies," Joanie Leeds
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)
"Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth," Rachel Maddow
Best comedy album
"Black Mitzvah," Tiffany Haddish
Best musical theater album
"Jagged Little Pill," origianal Broadway cast
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
"Jojo Rabbit"
Best score soundtrack for visual media
"Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best song written for visual media
"No Time To Die," Billie Eilish
Best instrumental composition
"Sputnik," Maria Schneider
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
"Donna Lee," John Beasley
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
"He Won't Hold You," Jacob Collier featuring Radsody
Best recording package
"Vols. 11 & 12," Desert Sessions
Best boxed or special limited edition package
"Ode To Joy," Wilco
Best album notes
"Dead Man's Pop," The Replacements
Best historical album
"It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers," Mister Rogers
Best engineered album, non-classical
"Hyperspace," Beck
Producer of the year, non-classical
Andrew Watt
Best remixed recording
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)," Saint Jhn
Best engineered album, classical
"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'," Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the year, classical
David Frost
Best orchestral performance
"Ives: Complete Symphonies," Gustavo Dudamel

Best opera recording
"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess," David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue
Best choral performance
"Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua," JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
"Contemporary Voices," Pacifica Quartet
Best classical instrumental solo
"Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra," Richard O'Neill
Best classical solo vocal album
"Smyth: The Prison," Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton
Best classical compendium
"Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke," Michael Tilson Thomas
Best contemporary classical composition
"Rouse: Symphony No. 5," Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony
Best music video
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Wizkid
Best music film
"Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice," Linda Ronstadt