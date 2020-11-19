CONCORD — For nearly 70 years, the Concord Christmas Parade has rung the bell on the start of the holiday season in the Granite State.
And while some other holiday events across New Hampshire are put on hold, scaled down or canceled in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the Concord parade is getting added attention this year from first-time participants.
“I’m going crazy with all the phone calls,” said a laughing Brian Blackden, the parade’s director. “We’re getting people from as far as Portsmouth and Berlin and Auburn. It’s amazing. We have gotten so many people that have never been in our parade before. I think other people canceling (events) is definitely bringing attention to Concord this year.”
Some of those newcomers include the Pipes and Drums of NHSCOT, dancers from the Eastern Ballet Institute and members of the New Hampshire Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Another fresh face is this year’s grand marshal — Concord Police Department’s comfort dog, Liberty, a yellow lab whose job is to put victims and witnesses at ease during the justice process.
The 2020 parade, under the helm of the Concord Grange and co-sponsor Concord Order of Eagles, will step off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation parking lot on Hazen Drive. It’s a 1.1-mile route that heads to Loudon Road, takes Canterbury Road at the Pizza Hut restaurant and ends after crossing Pembroke Road in the Concord Business Center parking lot.
“We usually get thousands of people on the sides of the road, so we are asking people to mask up and social distance, if they can,” Blackden said.
He said some people have mentioned that they hope to watch the 69th annual parade from within their cars at spots along the way, including parking lots of amenable property owners. In general, be aware of private property, including driveways, which might be off limits.
For those who would rather watch from home, there’s a virtual option for the first time.
“This year we’re having it taped by Concord Community TV to be played on Channel 22 and on YouTube. We’re also having it live streamed by 104.9 (The Hawk FM) on thegranitechannel.com,” Blackden said.
Expect color guards and military units, including a brigadier general from the U.S. Army who will be riding in a Humvee and a U.S. Marine Corps detachment with a float and color guard.
The Concord/Epsom Elks Riders and the Bektash Clowns will also be on hand.
“We have ballet dancers, we have Irish folk dancers, we have the pipes and drums,” Blackden said. “The NHSCOTS pipers are going to do a performance in front of the review stand” next to Granite State Glass on Loudon Road.
Early this week 33 groups, organizations or performing groups had signed up, and 20 others were pending.
Blackden jokes about the driving interest in this year’s event. In addition to fire trucks from departments around New Hampshire, there will be a limousine bus tricked out with Christmas LED lights and decorations from Francestown.
“We’ve got a guy from Laconia who has a Ghost Busters car — a PT Cruiser. We have a tractor coming from Dunbarton that used to haul Santa when the parade first started — when he was in a wagon. We have an antique tractor coming from Vermont. And we have at least one antique car that a local priest owns and will be driving in the parade. Believe it or not, he drives the model car that was in the movie ‘Christine’ (the 1983 story of a classic car with evil motives.)”
Traditionally, Santa is the grand finale, his sleigh featuring reindeer, snowy white felt and freshly cut pine branches.
This year, an elf along the parade route will be collecting unwrapped gifts from spectators as part of the Stuff the Crusher effort for the New Hampshire State Police’s Toys for Tots Campaign. Anything collected will be delivered during the 35th annual Concord Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 27 at City Plaza at the State House.
For updates and questions leading into Saturday’s parade, go to the Facebook page at 2020 Concord NH Christmas Parade.