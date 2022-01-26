CONCORD
Raise a chilly toast as a popular seasonal ice bar makes its Main Street return and a handful of competitors with chainsaws and chisels sculpt frozen works of art on the State House lawn.
The Concord Winter Festival, a collaboration between Intown Concord and The Hotel Concord, runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
It’s timed to coincide with another city favorite, the weekend-long Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament at White Park.
Ready, set, sculpt
For the fourth annual carnival, there is a field of seven ice carvers, including Eric Knoll, a Merrimack resident who routinely has placed in the top three in the Concord competition.
Knoll was a culinary student at Johnson & Wales University when he took an introductory session on ice sculpting and then joined a club on campus.
“I fell in love with it and haven’t stopped,” said Knoll, who has been competing in the field for more than a dozen years.
He’s taking some cues from a previous display of icy games he designed to draw in playful spectators — a ping pong table, cornhole boards and a checker board. He’s bringing back some gaming elements for this weekend’s festival, but he’ll also craft a new element — a giant ice throne, which he also hopes will attract picture-takers.
“It’s going to take nine blocks of ice — each one weighing 300 pounds — to create. The chair is five blocks alone,” he said.
Knoll’s tools of choice are chainsaw, chisel and Dremel. The only time he uses a heat source — an aluminum plate or torch — is to fuse pieces of ice together.
And he’s keeping an eye on the weather forecast. Though a bit of snow on carving day adds some atmosphere to the Winter Festival, “too much buries the equipment,” he said.
The schedule calls for sculptures to be created on Friday night and then on view during the judging process Saturday as well as the following week.
Slide up to the bar
Andy Juhasz and Scott Ouellette, owners of O Steaks and Seafood on Main Street, said this year’s winter festival feels like the start of some kind of normalcy along Main Street. It’s been a rough couple of years for the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they missed not being able to take part in last year’s festival.
The 2022 Reyka Vodka Ice Bar will start serving up cocktails, martinis, beer and wine at 4:30 Friday and noon on Saturday, staying open until about 10 or 10:30 p.m.
Jeff Day, owner and operator of Ice Designs, is again sculpting the ice bar in the courtyard in front of the restaurant.
A host of specialty drinks will be served at the ice bar and inside the restaurant.
Plus, look for 603 Brewery’s Knuckle Puck brew in honor of the annual Black Ice hockey tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday at the park. In addition to tons of matchups on the ice, there will be fireworks at White Park at 7:15 p.m. Friday, plus free skating time and other activities.
At the State House
New this year at the Winter Festival is a chance to take a peek inside the State House. Guided tours will start every 30 minutes and run about 45 minutes from noon to 4:15 p.m.
Virginia Drew, director of the State House Visitor Center, has three don’t-miss favorites, including the poignant Civil War battle flags on display in the Hall of Flags.
“The Representatives Hall is another breathtaking thing to see. The 400 seats in the beautiful 1819 chamber amazes everyone who gets to see them,” she said. “The over 200 portraits that line the walls are well worth seeing — New Hampshire dignitaries from the 1600s to present day.”
The Winter Festival Stage outside the State House will feature an eclectic lineup including storyteller and voice actor Ade Shields, singer and songwriter Jasmine Mann, The Penniless Jacks folk-rock band, and drag performance artist ChiChi Marvel, owner of House of Marvel Entertainment.
A free shuttle service provided by Concord Area Transit will be available between the State House, the Hotel Concord and the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit intownconcord.org.