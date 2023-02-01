All it takes is one step inside an unassuming storefront on West Hollis Street in Nashua to feel the chaos.
The sounds of shattering glass and floor-rumbling thuds are like a looped soundtrack to a horror film.
“Wow, he’s really ripping through the china,” a spectator says as a guy with a sledgehammer winds up and turns a lineup of mugs into shards before turning to stare down a still-intact TV.
On the other side of the venue, children’s gleeful shrieks break out of a darkened room, where a paint-splatter party has them whipping neon-looking colors at one another in a free-for-all exercise of modern art.
This is the Rage Cage NH, and two years after first opening its doors, the stress-relieving enterprise has become something of a destination attraction, drawing visitors from the Granite State as well as Massachusetts, Vermont and New York.
Rage rooms have sprung up nationwide over the past decade or so. The Break Room NH, is set to open in Manchester at East Side Plaza on Hanover Street on Feb. 17, according to a Facebook post. The space will feature three themed break rooms for those over 16 and an “expression room” for children, the company says.
Rage Cage NH fills an unmet need, said owner and operator Tedd Cherry of Merrimack.
“There’s so much anger and sadness in the world. Here, people can let loose and have some fun,” he said.
Along the way, he listens to their stories, everything from trying jobs in customer service to people trying to cope with personal struggles and challenges.
Breaking stuff
It’s mid-day on a Saturday and two members of a group from Vermont have taken over one of the rage cages. The duo inside aren’t just frisbeeing plates into the wall. One man tees up and swings a baseball bat into a rectangular mirror. There’s a sharp crack of impact and then a cascade of reflective glass crashes onto the floor. The floor is littered with pottery fragments, pieces of furniture, metal scraps and what appear to be the innards of a word processor.
“You don’t usually get to just smash stuff for fun,” says Michaela Poginy of Barton, Vermont, who already has had her turn at bat. She admits it took a couple of minutes to get into the swing of things, and then lists the items she and her fellow partner in crime destroyed: “TVs, coffee makers, a cabinet and a bunch of mugs and plates.”
It’s the reason manager Cory Michaud of Nashua says the most labor intensive part of the job is toting the debris from each session to a dumpster.
“I was in the moving business for about six years, and outside of that I did landscaping and construction. I was hanging gutters before this, so I’ve ruined my back already,” he says with a laugh. “This job, my back’s been fine. I have had no issues the six months I’ve been here.”
Michaud estimates that 8 yards of broken glass go into the Dumpster each week. “Business is good.”
Before a rage session, participants, who need to be at least 16, grab a shopping cart and go shopping. They each fill a milk crate with items as if at a grocery store, only this store has multiple shelves of mugs. One is from the Andy Warhol Museum, one for a combat engineer in 1989 and one that says, “I smile because you’re my sister-in-law, I laughed because you married my brother.”
When they’ve made their selections, each picks a weapon of choice from a wood crate outside the door to the cage that includes a frying pan, sledgehammer, crowbar and bat, and starts swinging.
Coordinating the chaos
Stephen Addiss is a “chaos coordinator” at Rage Cage NH, a position that entails clearing debris out of the smash cages, evening the odds in the paint/glow splatter room, and generally adding to the energy and spirit of the experience.
“I really look forward to clocking in every day. I don’t see this as a job. I see it as just hanging out with people and having fun — and I happen to get paid,” he says. “What other job can I have where I can have a (plastic) sword on my hip and a water pistol in my back pocket?”
Addiss, equal parts keeper of the peace and instigator, also keeps a fully loaded paint gun behind the front desk.
The Merrimack resident got jumped in the paint room earlier in the day, but that’s an expected hazard. Two late-arriving participants to a splatter-paint event have discovered there’s an ambush in the works inside the splatter room. The kids are huddled by the doorway, laying in wait as retribution for tardiness. Addiss jumps into action, going in first to take some of the hit, disperse the crowd and give the newcomers a fighting chance.
“Honestly, if I end my shift perfectly clean, it means it was a bad or boring day,” Addiss says.
When it comes to the rage cages, it’s about more than a thrill. Addiss says for some people, it’s also an unconventional but effective way to work through frustration, anger and despair.
“Some people come in just for fun, because it sounds like a cool activity to do. But we’ve also had people here who had just gotten broken up with an hour before or people going through divorces. One (couple) said it was the anniversary of their child dying and they came here to just get all of the negative feelings out.”
He jokes that the sound of glass shattering throughout the day is reward enough, but then shares that this place is a refuge of sorts.
“It honestly encourages people to not take things too seriously. Someone like me with ADHD and autism — I could not do a cashier job or something like that. I need something where I can goof off and say and do whatever I feel.”
He’s been with the venture since soon after its launch, and says he often keys into adults and children who might also have sensory issues and tries to help put them more at ease.
That approach hits home for Cherry, too.
“As someone with mental health struggles, it’s nice having been able to go to work and not having to mask my emotions and traumas and triggers. It’s a healthy experience for myself and the staff — to come in and not be judged,” he says. “Really, this isn’t a place where people on the spectrum or neurodivergent feel out of place. It’s where we fit in.”
Splatter chatter
In the midst of a weekend crowd, Cherry is an effective ringmaster, a welcoming presence with a booming but reassuring voice that comes in handy as he wrangles a batch of excited kids and a handful of adults through pre-splatter painting procedures.
Typically visitors don white jumpsuits on site, but an unusually prepared group from Massachusetts has arrived with their own ponchos and T-shirts emblazoned with “I got splattered at Ben’s birthday party.”
Cherry guides them over to a row of dispensers stretching along a wall. It looks like an ice cream self-serve station except instead of flavors, the vessels (they’re actually converted cosmetic lotion containers) hold a riot of colors, so each participant can choose a palette.
Inside the splatter room, the group does a warm-up art project to decorate small canvases on easels, but the party predictably deteriorates into an all-out, paint-lobbing war. One popular attack tactic is to splat a dollop of paint onto the goggles over each eye of an opponent. It not only blocks their vision but makes them look like they have two wide-eyed muppet eyeballs.
The birthday boy, Ben Jacques, flashes a grin. His locks are glopped with a kaleidoscope of colors, rising up from his head and swooping down to the side of his face like a freeze-framed wave.
“The best part was getting a hairdo,” he says, a hint of pride in his voice. “There’s paint in my hair and now it’s all hard.”
His sister, Julie Jacques, checks out her previously white sneakers and nods in satisfaction at a mixture of speckles and swipes.
“I like splatting and painting on people’s faces, but I also got the custom shoes,” she says with a laugh.
.
Reporter Jon Phelps contributed to this story.