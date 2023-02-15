There’s a genuine sense not just of excitement, but surprise, in country star Sara Evans’ voice as she bwegins talking about her latest album, “Copy That,” in a recent phone interview.
“I mean, I hate to say this because I never want to sound insincere, but this could honestly be my favorite record I’ve ever done,” Evans says.
That’s not easy to say.
“I’ve made, what — nine albums now, but I’ve also written a lot of my own songs, and they’ve all been my babies.”
“Copy That,” released in 2020 and featured on a tour that brings her to the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth on Feb. 23, is made up of her versions of songs made famous by other artists, such as the Carole King classic “It’s Too Late.”
Evans, obviously, realizes that artists commonly say that each new album is the best one they’ve done. She’s also aware that covers albums are sometimes dismissed as less important than albums of original material and less work-intensive to complete than albums of original material.
But “Copy That” figures prominently among Evans’ nine previous studio albums and a Christmas record. Evans and producer Jarrad K (Kritzstein) put plenty of thought and work into the project, beginning with choosing the songs for the album.
“When it got down to it, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to pick the songs? This is way more stressful than I thought it was going to be, because the songs are endless,’” Evans said of the musical soundtrack. “I knew we could probably only have somewhere between 10 and 15 songs.”
The approach Evans took to how she wanted to treat the songs also required meticulous effort.
“What we decided is we were really going to copy these songs and not try to make it all quirky and different to where the songs were kind of unrecognizable,” Evans says. “(Jarrad K) was diligent about that. He really worked my tail off.”
An example is the version of the Kenny Loggins/Stevie Nicks hit “Whenever I Call You Friend.” For the 2020 version, Phillip Sweet from Little Big Town shares lead vocals with Evans and Evans’ two daughters, Olivia, 20, and Audrey, 18, do backing vocals.
Overall, it was a family endeavor. Evans’ 23-year-old son, Avery, who has been in Evans’ touring band in recent years, is the featured guitarist on the album.
“Avery plays guitar all over the record. Almost all of the guitar parts that you hear are him, but he particularly stands out on the Wallflowers’ ‘6th Avenue Heartache.’”
Throughout they recording process, everyone involved would return to the original songs and make sure they weren’t missing any pivotal elements.
“We were incredibly diligent about that,” she says.
Evans first learned about Jarrad K, who’s probably best known for his production work with Weezer and the Goo Goo Dolls, after her manager suggested she listen to the latest album by Ruston Kelly.
Evans considers Kelly’s music bro-country and admits she is no fan of that country sub-genre. But she became obsessed with Kelly’s “Dying Star” album, which was produced by, you guessed it, Jarrad K.
“I was just like ‘OK, I want this guy to produce my next record. He has to,’” Evans says of her co-hort on “Copy That.”
“We are literally kindred spirits,” she adds. “We are soul siblings, we are musical soulmates. And we had the best first meeting. I just couldn’t stop asking him things like, ‘Why did you do this on Ruston’s record?’ And ‘Where did you get the idea?’” Evans says.
Evans herself came to the project having just moved back to Nashville after living for a decade-plus in Birmingham, Alabama, where her husband, former University of Alabama star quarterback Jay Barker, has a radio show.
It’s where the couple, who married in 2008, raised Barker’s four children from his first marriage and Evans’ three children from her first marriage.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever moved away from somewhere and then moved back, but it’s an amazing feeling, and especially (seeing) how much Nashville has changed and seeing all the old new blasts from the past, people from my past,” Evans says.
Evans’ enthusiasm is apparent in the performances on “Copy That,” an album that gets a strong element of familiarity thanks to the faithful renditions of the songs.
The choice of songs, however, has some surprises.
There are a couple of country classics (Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You” and Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”) and some ‘70s-era country and pop-tinged tunes (“Whenever I Call You Friend” and Poco’s “Crazy Love”).
But “Copy That” also features some seemingly left-field choices, such as the Knack’s power-pop hit “My Sharona,” Dexys Midnight Runners’ Irish-tinged rouser “Come On Eileen” and the Pretenders’ bouncy “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”
“I want people to realize that I’m so much more than just the country genre. And like when Spotify does playlists concerning me, I don’t want to just be associated with Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan or the current country. I want to be known as an amazing singer and producer and musician, and not just Sara Evans, the country singer,” she says.
Evans has been filtering some songs from “Copy That” into her concerts. With a catalog that includes 20 charting singles, including five No. 1 country hits (“Born To Fly,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “No Place That Far,” “A Real Fine Place To Start” and “A Little Bit Stronger”) that during the early-to-mid- 2000s put her in the front ranks of the country scene, she has plenty of song choices for her shows.
“It’s definitely a good 90 minutes, no question, sometimes longer because I like to talk a lot to my audience,” she says.
For information about her upcoming show in the Granite State, go to flyingmonkeynh.com.