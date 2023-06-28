Chase Rice is promising fans that his current tour is unlike anything he’s done over the first decade of his career.
To start with, Rice said he and his five-man backing band have tightened up their act as players to craft a more cohesive sound.
“We had Jeff Marino come in and Matt Payne. (Marino, a drummer for Darius Rucker) did a lot of work with my band. We’re playing the right parts.”
For example, the group isn’t using pre-recorded tracks to approximate the studio versions of certain songs.
“Now it’s all live music. Anything you’re hearing is what we’re playing. There’s nothing else added,” Rice said in a phone interview.
The set list, too, is an upgrade.
“It’s 13 brand new songs,” Rice said.
At his tour stop tonight at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, he’ll play all the tracks from his new album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.”
“I think it’s really the album where people are going to look back on my career in 20 or however many years and say that was the album that really changed everything.”
In multiple ways, Rice feels fans are seeing and hearing a different artist in 2023 — one who has found his sound and lyrical direction. With “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell,” he’s mapped out an approach that feels more authentic and thoughtful.
In the beginning, he kind of stumbled into a musical style early in his recording career.
The 37-year-old native of North Carolina initially pursued a football career, playing linebacker at the University of North Carolina. But he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament leg injury that dashed his dreams of playing in the National Football League.
He then did a stint in auto racing. He joined the Hendricks Motorsports pit crew as a tire changer for Ryan Newman’s Nationwide Series car before moving up to work on Jimmie Johnson’s Sprint Series car.
He survived that hazardous occupation and then took on a different kind of survival role, landing a place on 2010’s “Survivor: Nicaragua” where he made it into the final three.
It was during that time that Rice, who took up guitar in college, started thinking about making a run at a country music career.
His first big splash came after Rice independently released his debut, “Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings” and an EP, “Country as Me.” He was a co-writer on the song “Cruise,” a single from Florida Georgia Line’s 2012 debut album, “Here’s to the Good Times.” The song spent 24 weeks atop Billboard magazine’s Hot Country Songs chart and crossed over as a Top 5 hit on its Hot 100 all-genre singles chart.
The “cruise” genre mixed rowdy country with hip-hop production elements and helped to usher in the “bro-country” style, with its rocking sound and macho lyrics that generally focused on partying, trucks and sex.
“I mean, it started with ‘Cruise.’ Being a writer on that was a blessing and a curse,” Rice said. “I wasn’t necessarily chasing (a sound). I was more learning from it. That was all I knew. I was such a brand new songwriter when that happened. I was like ‘OK, I guess this is what I do.’”
The bro-country sound served Rice well, especially in the early stages of his career. His 2014 album, “Ignite the Night,” gave him two Top 5 hits, “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and “Ready Set Roll.”
Rice, though, found another niche along the way, crafting big-bodied, hip-hop tinged ballads like “Eyes On You” (a 2018 chart-topping single from his album “Lambs & Lions”) and “Lonely If You Are,” a single that racked up platinum sales in 2019 and joined 14 other songs that leaned strongly toward balladry on the 2021 album “The Album.”
Despite those successes, Rice felt a bit adrift. When the pandemic hit, he took the time to examine his life — he’s cut way back on drinking and built a close circle of friends — and the music he wanted to make.
A prime catalyst in Rice’s musical growth was producer Oscar Charles, who signed on to complete the “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell” album after Rice had started the project with Jay Joyce.
Up to this point, Rice was writing the way many hip-hop and modern pop artists craft their songs, using programmed rhythms as a foundation and building synthetic instrumental tracks and other sonic elements around the vocal melodies.
Charles encouraged Rice to play acoustic guitar.
“At one point I was trying to go back to something maybe similar to what I used to do,” Rice recalled. “He’s like, ‘I want to be straight up, man. You’re better than that.’”
It led Rice to focus on his lyrics and vocal melodies. He markedly shifted away from bro-country tropes to deeper themes about love, the small joys of life and working through hard times.
For example, “Bench Seat” was inspired by a close friend who was ready to commit suicide. But the man put aside his fun after his dog came up rested its head in his lap.
Adopting an old-school approach, Rice and band mates replaced technical wizardry with a rootsier, more organic sound that suits rockers like “Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer,” “Way Down Yonder” and the epic “Oklahoma.” as well as spare ballads like “Life Part of Livin’” and “Bench Seat” and sturdy mid-tempo selections like “Key West & Colorado” and “Walk That Easy.”
The title track of the album is a full-circle moment for Rice as a songwriter.
“That’s what this record is. It’s 10 more years of experience, while also going back to the beginning and how I started, which was just me and a guitar.”