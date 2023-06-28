Chase Rice

Singer, songwriter and guitar player Chase Rice is headed to Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom with tunes that play with country music stereotypes on his latest album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.”

 KAISER CUNNINGHAM

Chase Rice is promising fans that his current tour is unlike anything he’s done over the first decade of his career.

To start with, Rice said he and his five-man backing band have tightened up their act as players to craft a more cohesive sound.