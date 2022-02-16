Here a peek at some of the myriad tribute bands set to perform in New Hampshire in coming months:
Good Acoustics playing James Taylor and Simon and Garfunkel tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, LaBelle’s Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry. Tickets are $35. Info: Labellewinery.com or 603-672-9898.
Another Tequila Sunrise, a tribute to the Eagles, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, $20 to $32. Info: musichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Pink Talking Fish, a tribute to Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead covers of Grateful Dead classics, Friday June 24, as part of the two-day Northlands Music and Arts Festival, Swanzey.
Bank of NH Stage, Concord
Panorama, a tribute to the Cars, with Being Petty: The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience, 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, $16-$25.
Ronstadt Revue 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, ($28-$32) and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, $25.
Don Campbell Band plays Dan Fogelberg fare, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, $25-$35.
Krisanthi performs tunes Carole King, Carly Simon and Karen Carpenter, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, $24.
Rochester Opera House
The Englishtown Project, covering Grateful Dead, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, $24.
Stone Temple Posers and Yellow LedVedder, a tribute to Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
The Spirit of Johnny Cash, 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, $26-$30.
Top of the World, a tribute to the Carpenters featuring Debbie Taylor, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, $40-50.
The Purple Xperience, a tribute to Prince, 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, $38 to $42.
Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, $22-$26.
Rex & Palace, Manchester:
Jingo, a tribute to Santana, 7:30 p.m. at the Rex, Saturday, March 19, $29.
Journeyman, a tribute to Eric Clapton at the Rex, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, $29-$39.
The Highwaymen Live, a tribute to Wille Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Palace, $39.
Flying Monkey, Plymouth.
Almost Queen, a tribute to Queen, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, $39 to $44.
Music of Cream, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, $39 to $45.
Granite State Music Hall, Laconia
Dark Desert Eagles, tribute to the Eagles, with Silver Spring playing Fleetwood Mac tunes, Friday, March 18, $25-$45.
One Night of Queen, 8 pm. Wednesday, March 30, $25-$45.
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
One Night of Queen, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, $29-$35.
Voyage, a tribute to Journey, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, $25-$45.
Brit Floyd, a tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, $39-$49.
Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, $25.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, $25-$39.
Tupelo Music Hall, Derry
The Ultimate Rod Stewart Tribute with Rick Larrimore, 8 p.m. Saturday, $30-$35.
Lotus Land, a tribute to Rush, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, $39-$49.
Wanted DOA, a tribute to Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. Friday April 22, $32-$37.
Crazy on You, a tribute to Heart, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, $30.
Captain Fantastic, music of Elton John featuring Michael Troy, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, $30.
The Stranger, a tribute to Billy Joel featuring Mike Santoro, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, $35.