M anchester Rotary Club’s Cruising Downtown event, one of New England’s biggest car, truck and motorcycle showcases, is marking a milestone — it’s 20th year — in downtown Manchester on Saturday.
The annual event typically draws about 30,000 spectators, but it will be a bit bittersweet this year as there will be one notable absence — Ron Fournier, a driving force behind the event over the years.
Fournier, who founded the auto repair business Ron’s Toy Shop in 1991, died on Feb. 18 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 63.
“Even when he was in the ICU, he was still working on stuff. He never stopped,” said one of his sons, Brad Fournier.
The elder Fournier and the late Charles “Chuck” Gordon, who died in 2013, co-founded Cruising Downtown, turning a group of friends’ passion for revving engines into a huge Labor Day weekend car show.
Last year would have been the actual 20th anniversary of the event, but that celebration was postponed to this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s office confirmed Tuesday that a proclamation for Ron Fournier Day is being issued to the family, which also includes Fournier’s wife of 41 years, Cheryl, and son Matthew.
The proclamation will take place at 3 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, right before show trophies are awarded, said Sue Manchester, who chairs the organizing committee and is a former president of the Manchester Rotary Club.
Cruising Downtown is a family tradition for participants and spectators alike. But’s also a major fundraiser that is crucial to many area non-profit youth programs. The 2019 event grossed $70,000, Manchester said.
“The Rotary Club has no staff. It’s a total volunteer organization. (Cruising Downtown) takes a lot of time, work, dedication — and sweat — to put on,” Manchester said with a laugh.
Brad Fournier, himself a Rotarian now, said he’s now realizing that putting together a show of this size is way more work than his dad ever let on.
It also sparks a lot of good memories for Fournier, who with his brother now operate their father’s car shop. Ron Fournier was a drag-racing enthusiast who loved to encourage revving engines and squealing tires during the Cracklefest portion of Cruising Downtown.
A Facebook post on Ron’s Toy Shop in February: “From raising an amazing an family, being the hardest working guy you know, to laying 200+ft of rubber down the street. There’s so many things he was proud of, and the only thing he didn’t like was cars that didn’t start.”
Spectators can check out classic, antique, hot rod and specialty vehicles between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Suggested entry fee donation is $5.
The central downtown business district along and adjacent to Elm Street will be open only to vehicle displays and spectators from Bridge Street to Granite Street. There also will be vehicles arrayed in the park, and, for the first time, lining the eastbound span of the Bridge Street Bridge.
Three bands will be playing throughout the day — Stuck in Time, Speed Trap and Permanent Vacation.
Vendors will be on site selling food, accessories and collectibles, and shops and restaurants will be encouraging pedestrian traffic through their doors.
Plus, look for a visit from the Manchester Mounted Patrol police horses, and between noon and 1 p.m., the Manchester Fire Department will deploy a ladder truck near the park and give a “Jaws of Life” demonstration.
“There’s music, food, colorful cars, everyone out enjoying the weather, but (ultimately) it’s all about the kids and the community of Manchester,” Fournier said of organizations that rely on funds raised.
Registration for those wishing to show vehicles is $25, starting at 6 a.m. outside the Brady Sullivan Tower, 1750 Elm St.
