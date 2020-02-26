Oscar Wilde’s famous farce, “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” kicks off Cue Zero Theatre Company’s second main stage season this weekend at Kreiva Academy, 470 Pine St., Manchester.
The protagonists of this story maintain fictitious personas to escape burdensome social obligations. Confined to the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play trivializes and satirizes serious institutions such as marriage, but Cue Zero aims to make the text relatable to 21st-century audiences.
“Despite this play being over 100 years old, it feels unbelievably relevant to our modern world of double identities and social lies,” said artistic director Dan Pelletier.
“Earnest” stars Hugo Lindsay, Shawyoun Shaidani, Caroline DeBrota and Emilee Thompson, supported by seasoned theater veterans Bruce MacDonald, Jude Jennings, Laura Hoglund and Keith McCormack.
Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2. Tickets are $15 and are available online at CZTheatre.com or at the door.