Get ready to celebrate culture, beer and the beach this weekend.
Here are the top picks for weekend celebrations in the Granite State:
Queen City fun fests
We Are One Festival, a celebration of African, Caribbean and Latino cultures, returns to downtown Manchester’s Veterans Park, 723 Elm St., on Saturday.
The festive event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with all sorts of vendors offering food, jewelry, clothing and information on services and health.
The equally upbeat Mahrajan Middle Eastern Food Festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church, 140 Mitchell St.
Expect food, music, dancing, children’s games and activities, and tours of the church.
Online ordering will be available during festival hours.
Info: www.bestfestnh.com.
Giant costume parade
The weeklong Hampton Beach Children’s Festival continues its buildup to the grand finale, the Giant Costume Parade at 11 a.m. Friday. (Expect a lobster or two.)
Today’s festivities include tap dance and percussion performances by Drumatix, juggling by Showtime Steve, a musical singalong with Wayne from Maine, and a paint session with artist-in-residence Alyssa Pine.
Then, on Friday, parade participants will step off from the parking lot of the Hampton Beach State Park. Children can wear their own costumes or use ones provided.
Afterwards, children’s performer Mr. Aaron takes over the Seashell Stage at noon.
At 1 p.m., Sand & Santa Gift Shop is offering some early pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Info: Hamptonbeach.org.
The Cornish Fair
This one is a tribute to the Granite State’s agricultural ties, and there are plenty of exhibits, horse and oxen pulls and a big dairy show to prove it.
But come also for the concerts, including two shows Friday by the New Hampshire’s own Shana Stack Band, Cirque Adventure’s aerial, trampoline, contortion, acrobatics and stilting skills, and visits from an enthusiastic educator known as NJ Snakeman.
Hours open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $3 for ages 6 to 12 and $12 for 13 and older. A three-day pass is $30. Midway ride bracelets are $25 per four-hour session.
Info: cornishfair.org.
Greeley Park Art Show
A tradition since the early 1950s, the Nashua Area Artists Association’s Greeley Park Art Show is featuring artists from 17 cities and towns from New Hampshire and Massachusetts this year.
Artists in the two-day show will be displaying a range of oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed-media works, jewelry, photography and digital art, among other mediums.
Pieces vary in price from under $20 to over $1,000.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 100 Concord St.
Info: www.nashuaarts.org.
Food trucks and brews
Also in Nashua, Gate City Brewfest 2022 takes over Holman Stadium from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More than 50 local and regional craft breweries are serving up 150 hand-crafted products.
Pair them with fare from food trucks, and enjoy live music, games and entertainment.
General admission is $35; it’s $70 for VIP tickets. Ages 13 to 20 get in for $15 and it’s free entry for ages 12 and younger.
Also look for a home run derby, a cornhole tournament, the Forever Locked Moose exhibit and a Kids Zone.
Faith Ann Band, Slack Tide and Brother Seamus will provide music.
Info: gatecitybrewfestnh.com.