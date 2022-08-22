PLYMOUTH — Assuming it takes 10,000 hours of practice to get really good at doing something, Theo Trott figures he’s halfway into a four-year process of becoming a bona fide guitar slinger.
This summer, he worked on his craft here in a supermarket parking lot and on a traffic island.
The 2018 graduate of Pembroke Academy, where he played nose guard and safety on the football team and long-stick middie on the lacrosse team, began a journey he hopes will eventually take him to Nashville. He recently dropped out of Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where he had been studying health and exercise after being recruited to play lacrosse.
Trott, 22, is the son of Lynn Askew and the late Ronald Trott. He said he got his love of music from his dad, who while not a musician himself, impressed upon him a deep-seated admiration of rock ‘n roll, in particular that of guitar gods Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton.
“I started playing violin when I was four,” Trott said during an Aug. 19 interview. He added the baritone horn to his repertoire at age 10; and piano at age 13.
During freshman year at Pembroke Academy, “I got some guitar lessons from my friend Ben Mehegan’s mom, Marie,” said Trott, and two years later Scott Thibodeau, a teacher at the school, “helped me to teach myself.”
Deciding that music was his future, Trott left NVU-Johnson and set off on a nearly seven-month long trip that took him to Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, California and Nevada, during which he played in public places.
When his car broke down in Las Vegas, he flew home to the Granite State, and a friend told him about a room for rent in Plymouth.
Arriving in Plymouth in late June, Trott scouted potential venues before settling on the Hannaford Supermarket parking lot and a narrow, raised traffic island on Highland Street, at the intersection of NH Route 25, which is also known as Tenney Mountain Highway.
Weather permitting, he played both places from around noon to midafternoon daily, accepting requests and donations, but not seeking the latter, because doing so constituted a regulated, commercial enterprise, he explained, whereas just jamming out — but not too loudly — was speech that is protected by the First Amendment.
Plymouth Police Chief Alexander Hutchins said as long as Trott was not impeding traffic, there was no problem.
“People go out and picket and stand next to the road to express their beliefs” in several locations, said Hutchins on Monday, including a traffic circle in the downtown and in a grassy area in the southwest corner of the Route 25/Highland Street intersection, a short distance from the traffic island.
Trott’s Plymouth performances ended Sunday, after which he’ll visit with his family — his mom, who remarried, operates the Momma Bear Country Store in Tamworth and lives in Moultonborough with her husband, Paul Askew — and then pack up his Honda Element for another extended excursion.
With the exception of a limited encore in Plymouth, Trott sometime in early September plans to start heading south to the Volunteer State, albeit with diversions to Vermont and Maine first.
Asked about how he chooses where to play, he replied “I usually play at some pretty normal places,” like shopping-mall parking lots and other sites where he has a large, but briefly captive audience.
Because of its size and because it is not directly on a major thoroughfare, the Hannaford parking lot let Trott interact with listeners for longer periods — he has also saved several vehicles there from getting dinged by runaway shopping carts — than at the traffic island.
But the traffic island, where he has only about 30 seconds before the signal lights change, is where Trott worked on his technical guitar skills and where he was on the receiving end of largesse, as well as compliments, criticism and karma.
“If I really need to make money” to pay for rent, gas and food, “the island is great,” said Trott, who has made upward of $120 in one hour in a multi-hour session, but conceded that the average per-hour amount is significantly less.
In addition to money, motorists waiting to get onto or across Route 25 have also given him water and food, and one person even gave him a $200 effects pedal for his Paul Reed Smith, Tremonti-model electric guitar.
The guitar is plugged into a Peavey amplifier that, in homage to the fictional heavy-metal band Spinal Tap, has a volume setting that goes not just to 11, but “to 13,” joked Trott.
While making some money for immediate needs and also to pay for a possible busking tour of Europe in 2023 is nice, “My favorite thing is when people tell me that they needed my music that day,” Trott said.
That music could be Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child,” “Little Wing” or “Hey Joe,” which are among the most-requested songs he plays on the traffic island, or simply a montage that includes some “Spanish Fly” by the late Eddie Van Halen.
Bobby Martin of Ashland said he’s heard Trott play several times this summer on both the traffic island and in the Hannaford parking lot.
“He sounded good. He sounded cool,” said Martin, who recalled that he beeped his car horn to applaud Trott.
For every kind word he hears, Trott said he also hears the occasional complaint that he should “get a job,” to which he smiles and responds that he has one: playing music.
“I’m just trying to spread live music because live music is dying,” he said. “I’m trying to spread good vibes and increase community.”
A sample of Trott’s music is posted on his Instagram account at trillchillum.