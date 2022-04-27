Drawing on her own feelings as an Iranian native now living in the United States, Arghavan Khosravi explores themes of exile, suppression and empowerment. Her work is on view at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester through Sept. 5.
It’s one thing to read about Iranian-born artist Arghavan Khosravi’s surrealistic works; it’s quite another to move through her exhibit at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
The detail and rich hues are striking, making it even more jarring to see up close how each female figure is dealing with being trapped, pinned in place or silenced in some way.
Khosravi, who now lives in the United States, adds wood frames and cutouts that extend past the conventional rectangular canvas in some of her works. It gives a three-dimensional effect that gives viewers a sense they’ve stumbled upon someone struggling to remain upright but still managing to break out of some kind of box.
Khosravi, whose work explores themes of exile, suppression, immigration and empowerment, draws from a wide range of influences, from ancient Western cultures to Persian miniature paintings to contemporary fashion magazines.
The result is an exhibit that “asks more than it answers, leaving room for the viewer to find themselves in her scenes,” says Samantha Cataldo, the Currier’s senior curator of contemporary art.
In “The Earring,” the left side of the piece is a peaceful landscape painting, a bluebird perched on a white-blossomed branch and framed by the oranges and pinks of a sunrise or sunset. The branches and bird stretch out toward a figure on the right. She’s rendered in a hazy silhouette, in the same blue of the bird’s wings, but more like a faded sculpture with time-worn features.
Just a square snippet of her face has been rendered, and it’s a bleak peek. A string threads her lips shut, trailing out of the sides of her mouth and extending down beneath the frame. One side leads to a handle and the other, to a metal ball, like a nightmarish ball-and-chain earring.
Khosravi’s exhibit will be on view through Sept. 5. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
For information, go to currier.org or call 603-669-6144.