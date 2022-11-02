Manchester’s Currier Museum of Art has acquired a long-lost painting by 17th-century painter Judith Leyster, a pioneering Dutch artist.
Only recently rediscovered, Leyster’s “Boy Holding Grapes and a Hat” joins the permanent collection at the Ash Street museum.
“The Currier Museum owns powerful works of art by contemporary women, including Joan Mitchell, Marisol and Faith Ringgold, but this is the Currier’s first work by a woman painter from the 17th century,” said Alan Chong, the museum’s director.
Leyster was one of the most expressive and innovative painters of her time. She captured scenes of everyday life using quick brushwork to convey figures seemingly in motion. In “Boy Holding Grapes and a Hat,” the youth is caught in a laugh, his head tilting upwards.
According to the Currier, fewer than 20 works can be securely attributed to Leyster. Along with the Italian painter Artemisia Gentilleschi and the Dutch still-life artist Rachel Ruysch, Leyster was one of a handful of women to break the gender restrictions of her time, when Renaissance and Baroque eras were restricted to male artists.
The famed television comedian Red Skelton owned “Boy Holding Grapes and a Hat” in the 1950s, no doubt drawn to the boy’s lively and humorous expression.
The painting was given to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 1955, but was sold in 1977.
The painting was out of sight for 40 years until it was discovered by noted Dutch dealer Salomon Lilian.
A few years after the portrait was completed, Leyster married the Dutch painter Jan Miense Molenaer. The Currier Museum already owns Molenaer’s 1635 painting “Card Players at an Inn.”
“Although Jan Molenaer was a talented painter of everyday life, his wife, Judith Leyster, was obviously superior at capturing the spontaneity of human behavior. We are proud that the Currier Museum can exhibit the works of a prominent artist couple side by side,” said Kurt Sundstrom, senior curator.