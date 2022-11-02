Currier aquisition

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester has acquired Judith Leyster’s 17th-century painting “Boy Holding Grapes and a Hat,” which was painted in about 1630.

 CURRIER MUSEUM OF ART

Manchester’s Currier Museum of Art has acquired a long-lost painting by 17th-century painter Judith Leyster, a pioneering Dutch artist.

Only recently rediscovered, Leyster’s “Boy Holding Grapes and a Hat” joins the permanent collection at the Ash Street museum.