From the street, the Currier Museum of Art might have looked dormant during its three-month closure this winter, but the Manchester museum was humming with activity — with new classrooms being built for a veteran-focused art education program and two fresh exhibits being installed.
“It’s been a painful year for us, and for you as well,” museum director Alan Chong told visitors on Thursday.
After a summer 2020 reopening, the Currier closed in December as COVID-19 cases spiked again in New Hampshire. On Thursday, museum regulars and newcomers walked through the doors to a refreshed Currier.
The main new exhibit, “The Body in Art,” draws from the museum’s own collection, juxtaposing work from time periods, styles and media to show the different ways artists have used the human body to express a range of ideas and moods.
Chong chatted up members in the new exhibit, proudly noting the art’s local connections and the attention curators paid to including female artists and artists of color, as well as roughly equal numbers of male and female subjects.
New Hampshire art lovers started arriving at the museum when it opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, excited to experience art works in person after months of online-only visits.
Over the winter, Jason Soukup of Manchester and his children stumbled upon virtual representations of maps of the city, drawn by Larissa Fassler during a 2019 artist-in-residency program. They have watched videos of Fassler talking about the maps, and Soukop has been reading books she recommended.
On Thursday, they got the chance to see Fassler’s maps in person. Soukup’s children Sadie, 9, Samuel, 7, and Simeon, 5, stood close to the huge maps, taking in details and textures that had been harder to see online.
Fernando Ferrucci of Manchester said he was excited to be back at the museum.
“We’re so lucky to have this in Manchester,” Ferucci said as he worked his way through the galleries, visiting familiar favorites on his way to see the “The Body in Art” exhibit,.
The other new exhibit memorializes children’s book author Tomie dePaola, a longtime New Hampshire resident who died last year. The Currier owns more than 100 of dePaola’s gentle illustrations and began displaying a selection Thursday.
The illustrations were the big draw for Asia Rowe, who drove in from Portsmouth with her two young sons. They were excited to see the illustrations — and to have a change of scenery.
“There aren’t many places for the boys to go when it’s cold and rainy out,” Rowe said.
From pandemic, opportunity
The months-long closure and a flood of grant funding enabled the Currier to expand its classrooms and set up a new program to focus on veterans, active service members and military families.
Phil Traub of Swim with a Mission said he wanted to hold “the mother of all fundraisers” at the Currier to fund the project. On Thursday, he said he had envisioned bringing former President George W. Bush and his paintings to Manchester in the summer of 2020 — but the spread of COVID-19 meant no large gatherings.
But the Currier received money from the CARES Act, the first federal stimulus bill signed into law in March 2020. That funding and a partnership with Swim with a Mission enabled the museum to build classrooms that will house art programs focused on veterans, active service members and military families. Veterans and their families can sign up for small-group tutorials with professional artists and for group classes that will use art to promote mindfulness.
The classrooms, fitted out with cameras, will allow the museum to deliver live art classes online from the museum.
“No matter who you are and where you are, you have access to these classes,” said Bruce McColl, director of art education at the museum.
Visitors are back in the museum halls, but some pandemic restrictions remain. For now, the veterans’ programs and other art classes, including the art camps scheduled for April vacation, will be online-only, and reservations are still recommended for visits and programs to help limit capacity at the museum.