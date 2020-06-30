MANCHESTER — Five months after closing to the public in March as part of the governor's stay at home order, the Currier Museum of Art will reopen to the public in August.
The museum will first open for a member only weekend starting Thursday, Aug. 13, and the general public can return on Aug. 20, according to Tracey Carrier, manager of membership and guest experience.
Timed ticketing will be used to make sure people in the building can be properly distanced.
“We will have new protocols with social distancing and different hours when we reopen in August,” she said.
The museum closed to the public on March 16.
The “A Life Made in Art: Maud Briggs Knowlton” exhibition which opened in February will return. The exhibition celebrates the art and life of Briggs Knowlton, the Currier’s first director (1929–1946).
New exhibitions include, “Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art” and “Richard Haynes’ Underground Railroad Series.”
The museum says its No. 1 priority is “health and safety of our members, guests, and staff” in reopening.
During the pandemic, the museum has hosted yoga courses outdoors and online virtual experiences.
Programs will remains exclusively outdoors or online for now.
“We haven’t established all the programming that might be involved. That will be a little difficult because we don’t really want to encourage a big gathering of people in one place,” Carrier said.
Tours of the museum’s two Frank Lloyd Wright houses — the Isadore J. and Lucille Zimmerman House and Toufic and Mildred Kalil House — are on hold until the next phase of opening.
“We are restricted by the number of people,” Carrier said. “We have to be very careful how we structure the tours going forward.”
The new hours will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday - Sunday. The museum is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The following new protocols have been put in place:
• All guest must wear a mask or face covering and asked to use disinfectant before approaching the front desk.
• Visitors feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms should not enter the museum.
• Shields will be placed at the front desk and pre-purchased tickets will be encouraged.
• Timed ticketing will be used to ensure capacity at a level that allows for social distancing.
• The museum Shop and Café will be closed until further notice.
• Interactive or multi-touch elements have been removed from all galleries.