She’s been a familiar figure at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester for more than three decades, but a redesign at the Ash Street institution has unexpectedly given her and many other treasures renewed attention.

“Nydia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompeii,” sculpted in 1863 by Randolph Rogers, leans forward intently, cupping a hand to an ear as she leads companions through darkened rubble-strewn streets and strains to decipher the sounds of the erupting Mount Vesuvius and debris raining down on the city in 79 AD.