S triking colors — deep reds, golden yellows and lush blues — sweep across the walls of the Currier Museum of Art’s new exhibit, “Precious as Gold: Carpets from the Islamic World.”
But this past weekend, the first piece that captured my attention was a prayer rug with more muted colors and a worn-down swath running across the middle of the knotted carpet. Time has erased the record of who knelt here often enough to wear away wool and hues.
It’s a relatable reminder of the human connection in this still-evolving lineage of artistry.
“It’s more than just a functional item. There’s a psychology to the objects,” said Kurt Sundstrom, Currier’s senior curator of collections, as he led a group of museum members through a preview at the Ash Street museum last Friday.
It’s in the wide-ranging ways in which the carpets were used, from religious traditions in mosques and homes to palace decorations and use by nomadic tribes in tents and yurts.
And it’s in the artists themselves, whose names probably won’t ever be known. They added their own touches to each carpet, giving their own tweaked takes on threads of familiar features and designs.
Building a collection
The carpets were also prized pieces for collectors, including James F. Ballard (1851-1931), who made his fortune in the manufacturing and sale of over-the-counter medications. For the course of about 20 years, he scoured the globe for antique carpets, from small villages to big markets.
In 1922, he gave half his collection to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and in 1929, the other half to the Saint Louis Art Museum in Missouri.
The exhibit at the Currier, which runs through Feb. 27, features pieces on loan from the St. Louis site. The showcase represents regions in Turkey, India, Iran, Egypt, Syria and Spain from the 15th to the 19th centuries.
The exhibit flows like a conversation, with echoes of a phrase — a geometric shape, a repeating pattern or a suggestion of a lantern — getting reworded along the way from era to era and region to region.
“Today everything is sort of cookie cutter,” Sundstrom said. “These are all unique. (What people today might) perceive as accidents is really what gives it character.”
All 33 objects were created by women, but not much is known about them. Like the artists who handcrafted ornate illuminated manuscripts before the days of printing presses, the rug makers’ names weren’t part of the general record.
Nostalgia and some guilt
Looking at the Currier’s exhibit, it makes me nostalgic. I still feel as I did when I was kid, padding across an antique rug in my grandparents’ house and tucking myself up into a high-backed chair with a cup of hot chocolate and a favorite book.
My eyes invariably would wander from the page, following the myriad twists and turns of the hand-stitched designs on a much-loved living room rug. Fall, with all its rusty shades outside the window, always seemed to make the colors come alive.
I never knew my great-grandfather, Amos Bateman Thacher, but he was fascinated by antique carpets, and his interest has sifted down through the family. We all have copies of the 1940 niche guide he penned, “Turkoman Rugs: An Illustrative Monograph on the Rugs Woven by the Turkoman Tribes of Central Asia,” a publication of the Hajji Baba Club.
In it there is an image of a woman working a small loom inside a circular tent. I still wonder who she was whenever I curl up against a pillow made from a fragment of an antique carpet as I scroll through Instagram, email and text messages.
Piecing together time
There are striking pieces throughout the Currier exhibit, some that are held as the best examples of certain regions and time periods.
Still, two of the highlights come at the end, and together they thread together more than four centuries of creativity.
An octagonal tent stands with its door open, light filtering into the interior through intricately stitched latticed side “windows” whose peaked shape evokes Islamic architecture.
“The tent is just .. well, it’s really cool.” Sundstrom said with a smile, waving his hand toward one of the most popular features of the exhibit. “It’s the most explicit evidence we have that (rug makers) were inspired by architecture. It’s basically a building made out of wool and cotton.”
Such portable tents, which gave respite from the heat, were used for ceremonies, feasts and other outdoor gatherings. Its embellishments mimic the peaks and curves of structures and decorative metal work.
Gallery lighting gives visitors a sense of how the sun above would have cast patterns onto the carpet inside.
Tucked behind the tent is another statement piece, this one designed by contemporary Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmed.
In one sense, it’s a mounted horizontal rug. But the crisp corners at the top dissolve in the middle of the carpet, making it appear like the rug is melting, streaming down the wall and pooling into swirling, abstract pools of colors on the floor.
“It’s freaky — almost like (Spanish surrealist Salvatore) Dali’s work,” said Sundstrom.
Some children say the sagging distortion near the top looks a bit like a cat.
The piece is titled “Siddharta Gautama,” referencing the prince who would become founding teacher, philosopher and spiritual leader of Buddhism.
It’s an unexpectedly fitting way to wrap up the exhibition — with a suggestion of dialogues and directions still to be explored.
“It’s all about coming together in a cultural exchange,” Sundstrom said.
It’s a dialogue that continues in the marketplace, too.
(Do) tread on art?
After seeing the prized rugs at the Currier, I joke with Faoud Mahfuz, who with his father, Sy, operate PRG, a Nashua rug business that is sponsor of the new Currier exhibit, that I feel guilty for having essentially walked all over art all these years.
That’s a common reaction, regardless of when the rug was made, he tells me. He still has to convince customers that even though there are echoes of threads from the past in popular modern-day, machine-crafted carpets, they don’t have to tread lightly.
“People come in the store and they don’t want to walk on them,” he said with a laugh. “I tell people we want them walking on them. Modern rugs can last a hundred years. It’s usable, practical art.”
Faoud’s great grandfather, Husney Mahfuz, ran shops in Damascus, Syria, and London before coming to America and opening stores in Massachusetts, first in Watertown and then in Boston.
His son, Fred, moved the operation to Nashua in 1953, and now two more generations of the family are at the helm.
PRG, once known as Persian Rug Galleries, has moved toward more modern designs and production techniques, but they sell, clean and repair vintage rugs as well.
“We go to towns all over the state and are (pleasantly) shocked at all of the old rugs. It fits the environment here. There are a lot of antique lovers in the state.”
But, no, visitors should not walk on — or even touch — the fragile treasures on display at the Currier.