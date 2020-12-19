Sunday will be the last day for a while to wander the galleries at the Currier Museum of Art.
With COVID-19 still on the march in Manchester, the museum is closing at 5 p.m. Sunday until at least mid-January, doing its part to slow the spread of the virus. The move comes two weeks after the Palace Theatres shut down earlier this month, bringing the Queen City's winter arts season to an abrupt close.
Two exhibitions will also close early: the art of Black Lives Matter activists in Manchester, and a series of works by Portsmouth artist Richard Haynes, which tell the story of a family escaping enslavement using patterns inspired by traditional quilts.
The Currier was closed between mid-March and mid-August, and museum director Alan Chong said those five months gave the staff plenty of practice in bringing the arts to New Hampshire virtually, through online programs and events. The museum's annual "Noon Year's Eve" celebration for families is going virtual this year, but there is still a hands-on element: the $15 tickets include art supply kits that can be picked up outside the museum.
"We already have a lot of programs in place," Chong said of the museum's online offerings for adults, children, people with Alzheimer's and substance-use disorders, and for veterans — and the museum is planning more online programs this winter.
Chong said the closure earlier this year helped the museum improve its virtual offerings.
"We learned early on what things were engaging, what things people quickly became tired of," Chong said. "Digital content needs to be short, sweet, impactful, and it needs to constantly evolve. We need to constantly innovate and mix things up."
All that innovation will keep museum staff working for now, Chong said. He does not anticipate any staff will be furloughed or laid off, or see their hours cut right away.
Keeping the staff on has been possible in large part because of the aid the Currier has received from the state and federal government.
"We received a lot of fed and state support for our operations, so we feel we owe it to the public and the staff to keep going," Chong said. But he said he was carefully watching negotiations in Congress for another COVID-19 aid bill. If the museum has to stay closed for a long time, and more aid does not come, the museum might have to cut staff.
Chong is hoping for the best.
"This closure is temporary," Chong said. "We'll continue to evaluate the situation, along with our peers, and health and government officials, and we're looking forward to reopening when that time comes."