The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh
This image of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer inductee Lou Reed comes from a short film made by Andy Warhol in 1966 and is part of an exhibit, “Warhol Screen Tests,” at the Currier Gallery of Art in Manchester.
MANCHESTER — An exhibition featuring film screen tests shot by the evocative Andy Warhol (1928-1987) in the 1960s takes center stage at the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., today through July 3.
The flashes of pop culture epitomize Warhol’s fascination with celebrity and performance. The black-and-white films are unscripted and played in slow motion, so that they have a hypnotic quality. They feature friends and acquaintances who visited Warhol’s New York studio, known as the Factory. It was a popular gathering space for artists, musicians, socialites and public figures, including Bob Dylan, Salvador Dali and Dennis Hopper.
Warhol predicted that in the future “everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Warhol described these works as film portraits or playfully referred to them as “stillies,” in contrast to movies.
“Though made nearly 60 years ago, these films feel more relevant than ever. Warhol exploited our ever-growing obsession with media and celebrity to great effect,” said Samantha Cataldo, the Currier’s senior curator of contemporary art.
The digital transfers have been provided by The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburg.
Admission to the Currier is $15, with discounted fees for seniors ($13), students ($10) and youth ages 13-17 ($5). Children under 13 can visit free of charge. For more wwinformation, visit currier.org or call 603-669-6144.