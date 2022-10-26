Been saving up all your eeks, shrieks and giggles for Halloween weekend? Here are our picks for ghoulish and not-so-spooky outings in the Granite State:
BROOKLINE — Spooktacular Halloween Comedy Show takes place outside of Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Head to the wine bar and try some Witches Signature Brew as well. Info: averillhousevineyard.com.
CONCORD — Interactive Nightlife Halloween Party is presented by Shuttavac Productions at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $39.75 to $90. Info: ccanh.com. Also look for Mr. Aaron’s Halloween Bash at the venue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. Info: ccanh.com.
CONCORD — Intown Concord’s Halloween Howl returns to Main Street Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wear costumes, go trick-or-treating and enjoy some Halloween games and activities. There’s also a Trunk or Treat event, with vehicles decked out for the occasion at the north end of Main Street. Info: intown concord.org.
DOVER — Dover Witches Market takes over Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave., from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. It features vendors and artists who specialize in witchcraft, magic, herbalism, spiritual readings and handmade artisan goods. Info:groovywitch.com.
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center hosts Naturally Wild Halloween to celebrate the spooky season on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last trail admission at 3:30 p.m. Up Close to Animals presentations will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. Also enjoy animals along the trail partaking in a variety of pumpkin treats. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. Children will receive a Halloween treat bag at the end of their visit to take home. Tickets range from $16 to $22. It’s free for children 2 and under. Info: nhnature.org.
JAFFREY — “Nosferatu,” the 1922 silent-film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula,” will be shown with live music by composer Jeff Rapsis at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St. Admission is $10. Info: theparktheatre.org.
LACONIA — A spooky Friday night lineup at the movies including “Ghostbusters 1” at 6:30 p.m., followed by “Ghostbusters II” at 8:30 p.m. screens at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., is $11 for children and $17 for adults. Cost for screenings on Sunday of “Casper” at 3:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 6 p.m. and “The Addams Family” at 8:30 p.m. is $15 to $25. Info: coloniallaconia.com.
LACONIA — Belknap Mill’s Back to the ‘80s Halloween Dance, with DJ Kelly and 98.3 Frank FM, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 25 Beacon St. East. Tickets are $10. For ages 21 and older. Costumes encouraged. Kids are invited to a one-hour party at 5 p.m. with kid-friendly music. Info: belknapmill.org.
LEBANON — Spooky Silent Discos, so named because the music goes to guests’ wireless headphones, are at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St. Come dressed to boogie in ghoulish style. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org.
LINCOLN — Ghost Light – A Haunting Experience runs Friday through Sunday at North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive. Tours are every 20 minutes from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $20 for Daytime Light Friday. Info: jeansplayhouse.com.
MANCHESTER — Hocus Pocus on Hanover Spiritual Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover St. The metaphysical show features 20 artists, readers, healers and merchandise. It’s presented by Shadow and Soul Emporium of Manchester. Entrance fee is $5. Info: palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER — Halloween Bash at the Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant, 909 Elm St.,runs from 8:30 to 11:55 p.m. Saturday. Expect costumes, drinks and dancing. Info: shaskeenirishpub.com.
NASHUA — Halloween Craft Fair with more than 40 vendors from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 10 Spruce St., Nashua. Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating at booths inside the Eagles Wing Function Hall. Info: Bazaar Craft Fairs on Facebook.
MERRIMACK — Halloween Party runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wasserman Park, 116 Naticook Road. There will be carnival games, face painting, a magician’s show, crafts, music, a scavenger hunt and a costume contest. Info: merrimackparksandrec.org.
PORTSMOUTH — Historic Legends and Ghost Walk, led by Roxie J. Zwicker, starting at the North Church at 7 p.m. Friday. Come in costume, and pick up some treat bags and spooky gifts.
RAYMOND — Halloween Party & Parade at Lamprey River Elementary School, 33 Old Manchester Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dress in costume, play games, try out a pumpkin-decorating contest and join the parade through the playground.