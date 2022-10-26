Been saving up all your eeks, shrieks and giggles for Halloween weekend? Here are our picks for ghoulish and not-so-spooky outings in the Granite State:

BROOKLINE — Spooktacular Halloween Comedy Show takes place outside of Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Head to the wine bar and try some Witches Signature Brew as well. Info: averillhousevineyard.com.