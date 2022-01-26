The “darkwave” duo known as Boy Harsher has been drawing attention for visceral, experimental projects since its single “Pain,” off 2014’s “Lesser Man” album, became an underground hit.
The pair – Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of Northampton, Mass.-- have combined a new album with the release of a new horror film they wrote, produced and directed.
“The Runner” came out late last week on the record labels Nude Club and City Slang. The film, which melds the music with snippets of both their creative process and images of things both dreamlike and nightmarish.
The film will be screened at The Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth, at 8 p.m. Friday.
The project was conceived last winter, following a tumultuous 2020. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Matthews and Muller were stuck at home as touring halted.
“I think it’s important to remember what was happening back then. It was before vaccines, and a lot of restrictions were in place, and there was a lot of uncertainty,” Muller says.
“We were looking for a creative outlet in a different form than a live show. We’re also both big movie fans. We’ve always wanted the opportunity to make our own films.”
With venues closing doors and artists rebooking shows, they had the time to try.
“Our music already explores a lot of themes present in 'The Runner' with lust and desire, fear and the horrific. It was a natural segue,” Matthews said. “We finally had time to make a fully fleshed-out short film, a dream of ours since the beginning of Boy Harsher.”
It’s a “meta-style” documentary in which the soundtrack intercuts the film's story.
“When we first imagined this project it was half narrative, half performance and documentary,” Muller said. “As we got further in, we realized we were more drawn to the narrative that was unfolding. We still thought it was important to include ourselves, so we came up with the footage of the recording sessions.”
Images from the movie trailer feature a sinister-looking woman running through the woods, and a blood pair of sneakers.
Most of the soundtrack for “The Runner” was made before the actual screenplay was written.
“We had a collection of songs, including the ones with vocal features, and we needed a way to tie them all together,” Muller said.
The soundtrack can be found on online record store Bandcamp or Spotify, but the duo would prefer people enjoy it in a cinematic setting.
“Experiencing the album in the theater setting along with the film is the most excellent way to view and listen,” Matthews said.
Tickets to Friday's film screening (for ages 21 and older) are $7. For information, go to pressroomnh.com or call 603-431-5186.