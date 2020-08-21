MANCHESTER — After its planned opening in March got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave & Buster’s will officially open at the Mall of New Hampshire Monday.
Dave & Buster’s is known across the country for its sports bar and arcade with the latest games and attractions. The 34,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue takes up part of the former Sears and is the company’s first location in New Hampshire.
The Dallas-based company has more than 130 locations across the country. The Manchester location is expected to bring on about 200 employees.
The company says new health and safety precautions will provide “good clean fun” for those who come out. All guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering and will provide gloves to those who request them.
“We’ve leveled up our health and safety procedures and we’re thrilled to open the doors to our very first Dave & Buster’s location in New Hampshire,” General Manager Jason Kien said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we’re taking every necessary step to provide good, clean fun for our guests.”
Employees will have their temperatures checked before each shift and are required to wear a mask and gloves. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the store.
The arcade features classics like Pop-A-Shot, Pac-Man and Skee-Ball, along with the latest state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill, according to the company.
Some of the popular D&B Sports Bar menu items include D&B smashed bar burgers, bistro steak and the grilled chicken alfredo. Healthy options include the brand-new chicken tostada salad, LightLife burger and ancho caesar grilled chicken lettuce wraps.
The bar features what the brand dubs a “40-foot WOW wall” — a wall of high-definition screens for a stadium-like viewing experience.
Sears closed in 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods opened in the other half of the anchor spot last October.
Dave & Buster’s is offering those working on the “frontline of this pandemic” and military members 20% off food and game play with valid identification.
The company’s motto might say it all: “Eat, drink, play and watch.” The location will be open noon to 10 p.m. every day.