BEDFORD — Actor, comedian and Manchester native Adam Sandler is offering bidders in the 2021 CHaD Storybook Tablescapes Tour a chance to join him for an exclusive virtual storybook reading.
Bidding runs until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sandler’s storybook session is the highlight of an online auction to support the CHaD Storybook Tablescape Tour. That event is scheduled for Saturday at the Bedford Event Center, 379 S. River Road.
Area designers are creating elaborate table-top displays that bring to life beloved autumn- and Halloween-themed children’s books, including “It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse,” “Snowmen at Halloween,” “The Giving Tree,” “The Haunted Mansion,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Corduroy’s Best Halloween Ever” and “Room on the Broom.”
Money raised at the event will go toward programs at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
One such program, the Child Life Program, works to help children and their families through the stress of diagnoses, treatment and hospitalization. It’s equal parts education and emotional/psychological support, said Natalie Harrison, CHaD’s community relations director.
It’s everything from running a Teddy bear through a mock CT scan to give kids an understanding of what’s involved in an upcoming test to distracting distressed or pained children in an exam room.
The Tablescape event begins at 11:30 a.m., and time slots need to be booked in advance at CHaDStorybookBall.org.
In previous years, the event was a sit-down lunch, but this year it has been transformed into a tour of displays with some treats along the way.
To start the adventure, costumed characters will guide guests along the red carpet and through the Storybook experience.
There also will be a silent auction, performances by the New England School of Dance and some sweet fare from Ben & Jerry’s from Manchester.
Children — as well as their grown-ups — are invited to dress in costume.
Tickets are $10; free for ages 2 and younger. Masks are required for all guests regardless of vaccination status.