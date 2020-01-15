WARNER — Buster Keaton, the silent film era’s champion of adventure comedies, starts in “Seven Chances,” to be screened at the Warner Town Hall, 5 East St., at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Adapted from a stage play, the story centers on a guy that will inherit $7 million if he’s married by 7 p.m. on his 27th birthday — which is that very day. Keaton’s hurried attempts to tie the knot on his own go awry, but then a newspaper story changes the game, creating an avalanche of would-be brides who relentlessly pursue him as he searches for his one true love before the deadline.
Live music for the movie will be provided by silent-film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
Admission to the screening is $10 per person; $5 for New Hampshire Telephone Museum members.
“A missed telephone call plays a key role in the plot, so ‘Seven Chances’ was of interest to the Telephone Musuem,” Rapsis said. “It also had several scenes showing vintage telephone switchboards and phone booths that were common in that era.”
The program also includes “Number, Please” (1920), a telephone-themed short comedy starring fellow top silent film actor Harold Lloyd.