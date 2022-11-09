‘Soups On’ at Lakes Region art gallery
MEREDITH — Warm up with this exhibit at the League of NH Craftsmen’s Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 279 Daniel Webster Highway. In an exhibit set to run through November, “Soups On!” features handmade bowls in various shapes and sizes.
A percentage of the proceeds from purchased bowls will go to the nonprofit organization Belknap House in Laconia, which helps families in need.
Info: 603-279-7920 or meredith.nhcrafts.org.
Get some relief from ‘Seasonal Allergies’
MANCHESTER — Majestic Theatre is offering laugh therapy for those who find the holiday season a bit stressful.
“Seasonal Allergies,” a play by Katherine DiSavino and Kevin Mead, is for anyone suffering from an aching back just from the thought of lugging the Christmas tree and half-functioning strands of lights down a couple of flights of stairs and entertaining family members whose visits last too long.
And nobody has a case of holiday hay fever worse than Julia Shelby and her brother Peter. Their onset of “Seasonal Allergies” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St.
Tickets are $15 to $20.
Info: 603-669-7469 or majestic theatre.net.
The Eiffel Tower, Titanic and Taj Mahal in NH?
LONDONDERRY — This month, you can see dozens of vintage aircraft parked right next to the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Brooklyn Bridge and Titanic (iceberg included), all without leaving New Hampshire.
Iconic aircraft, landmarks and more can be seen in “The Amazing Cardstock Models of Dick Zoerb” at the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov 27. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12, seniors, veterans and active military members. It’s free for children under 6.
Zoerb, a Nashua resident who is in his 90s, will present a gallery talk, “‘My Life in Model-Making,” on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Info: aviationmuseum ofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
101 reasons to say ‘Happy Birthday’
PORTSMOUTH — As the city gears up to mark its 400th birthday in 2023, a book-signing event for the crowd-sourced “History of Portsmouth NH in 101 Objects” takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Portsmouth Library, 175 Parrot Ave.
The book was created as a Portsmouth NH 400th Legacy Project, which is helmed by editorial advisers, including directors of the Portsmouth Athenaeum, Portsmouth Historical Society, Portsmouth Public Library and Strawbery Banke Museum, as well as the project director and editor. Project leaders asked institutions and people to nominate items they considered important to the city’s history. Many participants will be on hand to sign copies of “History of Portsmouth NH in 101 Objects.”
RiverRun Bookstore will have books for sale at the event at the pre-publication price of $24.99.
Info: 101objectsports mouthnh.org.
Furniture exhibit from Prison Outreach Program on display
CONCORD — Since 1999, the NH Furniture Masters have gone behind prison walls to teach the art of fine furniture making through their Prison Outreach Program (POP).
This year’s exhibition of works come from programs at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, Maine State Prison and the New Hampshire Women’s Correctional Facility.
NH Furniture Master and POP instructors include Tom McLaughlin and Terry Moore, Howard Hatch, Jeffrey Cooper, Lynn Szymanski and Leah Woods.
The exhibit runs through Jan. 6, 2023, at 49 S. Main St., Concord.
Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items are available for purchase in person and online.
Info: furnituremasters.org.