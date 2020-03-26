N ow that you’ve picked out a streaming movie, what’s for dinner?
Planning a night in has gotten a little tastier in tough times, thanks to a flurry of restaurants who are serving up in-demand take-out options in a time of social distancing.
“You never know if you’re going to hit it right or wrong in terms of finding things at the grocery store. At this point, you want to stay home and have good quality, healthy meals,” said Michele Thornton, director of marketing for LaBelle Winery, whose Amherst location, 345 Route 101, is cooking up appetizers and meals for curbside pick-up.
“This is fully prepared — not like a service where you get ingredients and have to put it all together. It’s all set and ready to just reheat. There’s no measuring, no mixing. It comes to you ready to go,” Thornton said.
LaBelle’s is offering curbside pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Patrons drive up, roll down their window and their prearranged order is brought out by staff. (Their Portsmouth location isn’t open at present.)
The Daily Meal Service option serves three to four people and is $50, plus tax. The plan is to change the menu weekly, and this week’s offering includes rolls, garden salad, tomato bisque, pesto cream pasta, chicken pot pie and chicken tenders.To order, send email to community@labellewinerynh.com or call 672-9898, ext. 1.
The winery also is taking orders of selections from its Bistro menu, such as cheese plates, salads and sandwiches as well as oven-roasted half chicken, shrimp gnocchi.
“We’re prepared for as long as this goes on,” Thornton said. “It’s like one-stop shopping.”
That’s because in addition to meal and appetizer items such as cheese plates, LaBelle’s, under its catering license, is recommending wine pairings to go with certain dishes.
“Nine times out of 10 they go with the wine paired with the meal,” she said. “They don’t have to go to the liquor store.”
An as of Tuesday, LaBelle put another option on the table, an Easter catering menu that includes a garden salad, ham, vegetable and chocolate croissant bread pudding, among other items. Cost at press time was $150 for smaller plates for six to eight people and $250 for large plates for 12 to 14 people. Orders must be placed by April 4 and then picked up on April 11 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Info: 812-3356 or community@labellewinerynh.com.)
A different act
Another spot looking into turning its focus to take-out orders is the Tupelo Music Hall, a popular music venue with its own chef and menu offerings, at 10 A St., Derry.
Tupelo’s website now shows the shift in gears — from concerts in its intimate hall to preparing meals for pick up by the community at large. They are making up half trays of meals, from chicken broccoli alfredo to shepherd’s pie.
“We are working on a pickup schedule so that people picking up items can pull up, we bring the food to a table, and then they take it. We don’t want our kitchen staff interacting with customers,” Hayward said.
Right now, the venue is also trying to help with other items that people might need.
“We will also let you know what other items we have (water, toilet paper, paper towels, etc.) as we are able to obtain them. If we are out of something, we will put you on the list for the next batch,” according to Tupelo’s online guidelines for its “Family Meal & Supplies Program.”
Look for updates at www.tupelomusichall.com or call 437-5100. Pickup will be at a table outside the facility.
Currently they have half trays that feed from five to eight people. It’s priced at $30, plus tax. Homemade chicken vegetable rice soup in quart size is $20. The venue also hopes to help nearby elderly neighbors with delivery for a $10 charge.
“I suspect we will be delivering a lot of items to older folks who either can’t or don’t want to leave their homes,” he said.
Overall, Tupelo’s homepage message says it all: “Be safe. Be Kind. We are in this together.”