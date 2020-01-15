GOFFSTOWN — Violinist and singer Assia Ahhatt , a Kyiv, Ukraine, native who puts her classical training to work on everything from Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” to Maroon Five’s “Moves Like Jagger,” will make a tour stop at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ahhatt, on electric violin, conjures pop hits from the 1960s to today in a spectacle that features dancers, singers, an orchestra and PBS favorite Ethan Bortnick.
Ahhatt’s 2019 album, “Live in Concert — Music Extravaganza,” features the bubbly “Walking on Sunshine” (a hit for Katrina and the Waves), “Unbreak My Heart” (Toni Braxton), “You Raise Me Up” (Josh Groban), “Do The Twist” (Chubby Checker” and the stirring “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen).
Tickets are $39. For information, call 641-7700 or visit dana@anselm.edu.