For parents going a bit berserk from so much family time, children’s musician Laurie Berkner is ready to help entertain restless little ones.
Most days at 10 a.m. on her Facebook page (facebook/LaurieBerknerBand), Berkner is streaming free live “Berkner Break” concerts, with songs, playful movement activities and renditions of much-loved favorites like “We Are The Dinosaurs” and “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” plus educational earworms like “Waiting For The Elevator” and “Look At All The Letters.”
The Manhattan performer who regularly plays New Hampshire venues also posting daily videos: 7 a.m. with “Berkner Breakfast,” 3 p.m. with a “Berkner Break” and 7 p.m. with “Berkner Bedtime.” Her 50-minute “Educational Music Videos” compilation — focusing on counting, the alphabet, emotions and more — is on her YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/2QJu6ZU.
The first artist to appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Berkner (laurieberkner.com) has released 13 bestselling, award-winning albums and has played New York City’s Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall and the White House. She’s a familiar radio presence on SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live, and has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children’s musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theater.
Quality time
Here are a couple of other tips for at-home activities:
• Children’s Museum of New Hampshire is helping people get creative with at-home projects that encourage kids that exploration, creativity and exploration can be hands-on fun. Online projects include Tinker Time activities for younger children.
For example, an educator offers online tips in using household items to teach things such as cause and effect — and make bath time seem like a good thing in the process. (Hint: Take things like plastic animals and toys and mess them up with toothpaste, coffee grounds, dirt or shaving cream and show them how cleaning them up is a super thing). Then there’s bubble wrap art …
• Check out the StarWalk 2 app for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch to get kids outside and exploring the night sky.
Point your device at the sky in any direction and see the position of stars, planets, constellations, satellites and more. It’s an interactive astronomy lesson that can be done individually or as a family group activity of up to six. (App purchase required.)