The New Hampshire Renaissance Fair brings back the jousters and belly dancers, the royalty and the bawdy bunch for two weekends of adventure. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend at 80 Martin Road, Fremont.
Expect vendors hawking everything from soap and jewelry to wooden shields and handmade crowns, a period encampment, craft demonstrations, food, children’s games, music and the signature Charity Wench and Lad Auction, with proceeds going to the New Hampshire Food Bank and Rockingham Nutrition & Meals on Wheels.
Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for ages 5 to 12; it’s free for kids 4 and under. Info: nhrenfaire.com.
The 44th annual Sheep & Wool Festival takes over the Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Yes, it’s informative but the overriding reason to go is the cuteness factor – sheep, alpaca, and the youth events with costume contest, obstacle course and egg and spoon race. There will be programs on everything from the “Handling Sheep So They Don’t Handle You” lecture to a herding dog demonstration.
Admission is $10; free for kids 12 and younger. Info: nhswga.org.
The wicked funny Bob Marley does a string of standup dates this weekend: 7:30 p.m. today at the Rialto Theatre, 80 N. Main St., Lancaster ($36.50); 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon ($37.50); and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main St., Keene ($37.50).
Info: www.bmarley.com.
For those who don’t want to wait until fall to shriek and cower in terror, there’s Fright Kingdom’s Halfway to Halloween celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 12 Simon St.. Nashua.
Ghoulish characters await visitors at five attractions – Apocalypse Z, Bloodmare Manor, Psycho Circus in 3D, Blackout and The Abandoned.
Tickets are $29 via online sales only. Info: frightkingdom.com.
Catch an icon on stage. Singer, songwriter and activist Judy Collins, whose rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” earned her a 1968 Grammy Award and helped cement her enduring status, performs at 8 p.m. today at the Colonial, 609 Main St., Laconia.
Tickets are $29-$79. Info: coloniallaconia.com, 800-657-8774.
It’s amazing to watch as artists craft large, outdoor sculptures during the three-week Nashua International Sculpture Symposium. The 15th annual event, themed “Merrriment,” opens at 5:30 p.m. today at Picker Artists’ studios, 3 Pine St., with three artists from the Northeast — Anna Miller of New Haven, Ct.; Brent Howard of Jersey City, N.J. and Boston’s Corinna D’Schoto.
Visitors are welcome to see the sculptors at work Mondays through Saturdays, May 16 through June 2, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Info: nashuasculpturesymposium.org.