There are lots of great concerts and comedy shows hitting the Granite State this weekend.
Here are some standout shows planned:
Graham Nash shares songs and storiesRock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash, a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, marks “60 Years of Songs and Stories” at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Lewis Black vents his frustrationsThe eternally irritated funny man Lewis Black hits the Colonial Theater of Laconia, 609 Main St., at 8 p.m. today.
Black has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. He has released eight comedy albums and earned a couple of Grammy Awards along the way.
His bestselling books include “Nothing’s Sacred,” “Me of Little Faith” and “I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas.” Animated movie fans might recognize his voice as the “Anger” character in the Academy Award-winning film “Pixar, Inside Out.”
Nyup, Bob Marley is back on NH stagesThe wicked funny comedian has three standup sets in the Granite State this week.
He will bring the laughs to the Colonial Theatre in Keene, 95 Main St., at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
He’s also playing Court Street Arts in Haverhill at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, June 9; Colonial Theatre of Laconia at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and Medallion Opera House in Gorham at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.