Three tasty staples of the summer season will be back this year.
First up, more than 60 restaurants will take part in this year’s Taco Tour Manchester, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in downtown.
Area restaurants will compete for coveted "Golden Ladle" honors at the WOKQ Chowder Festival Saturday, June 3, when Prescott Park Arts Festival kicks off its summer lineup.
Vote for who gets bragging rights and the Golden Taco trophy.
Cost of each taco is $3 (cash only).
Info: tacotourmanchester.com.
Next, the WOKQ Chowder Festival, always the kickoff to Prescott Park Arts Festival’s outdoor lineup in Portsmouth, takes place Saturday, June 3.
Start time is 11:30 a.m. and goes until the chowder runs out. Restaurants are competing for the “Golden Ladle” title.
Tickets are $20; free for festival members.
Info: prescottpark.org.
The Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival takes over the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Expect food, live music, beer, children’s activities, and, of course, ribs.
Entry is $12 to $27.50; $10 for military and veterans, with youth under 16 allowed in free accompanied by a ticketed adult. Parking is $10-$20.
In addition, metal band Slaughter, with the Ben Cote Band as opener, plays the brewery at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Info: greatamericanribfest.com.
Also mark your calendars for these upcoming events:
• Catch some “Good Vibrations” at a Beach Boys show at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The iconic group rode a wave of hits onto the charts and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Kokomo.”
General ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m.
Info: casinoballroom.com.
• Get a lasting keepsake at the 15th annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in downtown Manchester from Friday through Sunday, July 28-30.
There will be vendor booths, tattooists and body piercers as well as a beer garden.
Entry cost ranges from $10 to $25.
Info: livefreeordietattoo.com.
• Celebrating “40 Years of Metal Health,” Quiet Riot is planning a tour stop at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry at 8 p.m. Sept. 2.
Info: tupelomusichall.org.
