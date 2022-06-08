Despite another unscheduled break forced by COVID-19 in the past week and a half, the Doobie Brothers are still a “Long Train Runnin’” through more than a half century of music.
The much-anticipated lineup of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee is poised to launch a 50th anniversary tour, while weathering what has become the new normal.
“It’s been a wacky couple of years,” Johnston said in a telephone call on Monday from his Northern California home.
There have been highs and lows, from the band’s induction into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame in 2020 and the release of new music on its 15th full-length album, “Liberte,” in 2021 to periodically derailed plans for a U.S. tour.
Thanks to a pandemic, there were halts to touring in 2020 and 2021, and the group has hit another bump as several members of the touring party recently came down with COVID-19, prompting a third pause to the Doobie Brothers’ performance schedule.
A handful of the group’s opening tour gigs in the last week — three in Florida, and one in both Georgia and North Carolina — have been rescheduled for July.
The good news is that the June 26 show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford is still on the books. The Doobies originally planned to play there in July of 2020, but the show was postponed to August of 2021 and then reset for this summer.
“It’s very common. I can’t tell you how many bands are running into this,” Johnston said of schedule changes and taking 10-day breaks to minimize exposure.
A ‘problematic’ normal
Taking things as they come has become the new, if “problematic,” normal for those used to life on the road. In 2020, the band was booked for shows at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, but Johnston came down with what he thinks was the then-relatively unknown COVID.
“It really wasn’t a thing until a month or two later. Then people started talking about it and the big wave hit the country. That was our first attempt at a residency.”
In 2021, they planned to hit the road but came to a halt as well.
“We were off for five months and started up with a second residency at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas), and then we were supposed to go straight to Florida to start the 50th anniversary tour (at the start of this month), but a couple of guys got this stuff again in Las Vegas. So we are on another 10-day break.”
It means following precautions on and off the road.
“We are very careful. We are all in a bubble. You can’t tour any other way – it’s impossible. You have to be really careful,” he said. “You can’t go out front or into the crowd. Nobody can come backstage. Even around the band you have to be careful. You have to have a mask on all of the time except when you’re playing. You have to be careful at the hotels, on the buses, who you are around at the hotel. You can’t go out to eat.
“But if you want to tour, that’s what you do,” he said.
Four Grammys
It’s a surreal time for professional musicians, let alone a four-time Grammy Award-winning group that has sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony.
Over the decades, The Doobie Brothers racked up No. 1 singles with “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” on top of a catalog of classic hits including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Take Me In Your Arms” and “You Belong to Me.”
In 2019, Michael McDonald made an appearance in the group encore of a Doobie show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where Simmons revealed the entire band would be teaming up for an anniversary tour.
It’s been 27 years since this particular Doobie lineup has toured together, other than a corporate show here and there.
“I’ve written or co-written 40 songs for the band,” said Johnston, who left in the mid-1970s but has been sharing studio and stage time with the Doobie Brothers in various ventures since the mid-1980s.
It’s a journey that is chronicled in the upcoming autobiography, “Long Train Runnin’: Our Story of the Doobie Brothers,” written by Simmons and Johnston, with Chris Epting.
Among the background stories, it chronicles the health issues that led Johnston to pull back from the band and McDonald to step into lead vocals for a time. Johnston and Simpson are founding members of the Doobie Brothers and McFee is a longtime member of the group.
The anniversary tour, which opens Friday in Bristow, Va.. is a chance for them all to enjoy the various incarnations of the band.
Johnston’s favorites to perform live include “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove” and “Black Water,” along with the McDonald-led vocals for “Taking It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute by Minute.”
With such a packed catalog, Johnston has gotten used to hearing Doobie Brothers’ music pop up on movie and TV soundtracks or on playlists in restaurants and stores.
After 50 or so years, it doesn’t really stop him in his tracks.
“You just kind of act like its background music,” he said with a laugh. “You can’t go ‘Hey, that’s US!”