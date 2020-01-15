DOVER — The Art Center is unveiling an engaging mix of artistic expression in an homage to New Hampshire.
A reception for the showcase of Granite State sights is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, located on the first floor of the Washington Street Mills downtown.
Most of the work presents scenes from the Seacoast area including Rye, Durham, Portsmouth and Dover.
Depictions of landmarks such as Wentworth by the Sea, Portsmouth Music Hall and the Sarah Long Bridge are balanced by atmospheric landscapes, almost photo-realistic landscapes and ocean scenes.
No exhibit of New Hampshire would be complete without paintings of boats and those working the water for a living, and this show satisfies that requirement.
Artists whose work is featured in this show are Robert Barker, Jim Reagan, Joanne Rhode, Kent Maxwell, Matt Gunn, Kirk Carter, Doug Vaughan, Ron St. Jean, Prospero Eaton, Dale Tremblay, Nettie Vaughan and Robert Weinstein.
The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 31.
For more information about the showing, visit www.theartcenterdover.com or call 978-6702.