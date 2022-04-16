Dancers have to dance, even in a pandemic, says Jody Feinman of Dublin.
Over the past couple of years, it was tough to not be able to gather with other people at an exercise class, enjoy an evening out at a nightclub or dance at a wedding.
So this past fall she returned to a favorite style and started a “Tap It Out” program.
Feinman teaches rhythm tap as opposed to the Broadway style, she said.
“We do dance music in here, so I’ve got some electronica … crazy good strong beats, so even if someone is rhythmically challenged, (they) can find the beat,” she said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she had been able to get her dance fix from Zumba classes, but those were canceled when the shutdowns came.
Then she stumbled upon Cambridge, Mass.-based Jenny Herzog, a jazz musician who created a community dance program “Tap for Joy.” Herzog held tap classes in public parks and shared videos online. After seeing her featured on NPR last year, Feinman was inspired to get back into tap dancing.
“I started refreshing my brain on all this stuff and started doing all these crazy exercises and classes again online. I hadn’t tapped in a few years,” she said.
A friend and neighbor in Dublin caught her enthusiasm and told Feinman that she needed to start teaching. She now hosts “Tap It Out” sessions at the Peterborough Recreation Center and the New Ipswich Congregational Church basement.
“It takes on different flavors in each community,” Feinman said. It all comes down to bringing people together to dance. “I want them to feel, community and happy and free and dancing for the love of dance.”
Feinman, 54, grew up in New Jersey and is the daughter of a dancer.
“My mother was one of The Rockets, which were the junior Rockettes, and she pushed me into dance... I’ve been dancing since I was 3.”
It was mostly tap dancing but in junior high she got into ballet and modern dance. In high school, she joined the Inner City Ensemble, an experience she likens to being in the movie “Fame.”
“I got a lot of theater, voice and dance training there,” she said.
She also danced with the Gloria Frances Dancers.
“Back then I went to the Dance Olympics, when I was in seventh grade for tap, and came home with the bronze,” she said.
Throughout her adult life, the mom of four has taught dance and aerobics, performed at Renaissance fairs, and gone clubbing, all to get her dance fix.
“Tap it Out” has been growing, attracting everyone from small children to seniors. She even has several multi-generational families that come together for classes.
“I love that this applies to different genders, certainly different ages. I think people want to dance again,” she said.
In addition to teaching dance, Feinman is also a Zumba instructor now, having earned her certification this past winter.
Feinman teaches tap at the New Ipswich Congregational Church basement on Friday nights at 5:15 p.m., at the Peterborough Community Center on Saturdays at 10 a.m.