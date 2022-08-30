The N.H. State Council on the Arts has announced that $43,305 has been awarded through its Youth Arts Projects grant program and that a new artist has been added to the Council’s Arts Education Roster.
Youth Arts Projects (YAP) grants fund high-quality educational opportunities in the arts. Arts learning fosters positive social and emotional skills and bolsters creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. The grants broaden access to diverse forms of artistic and cultural practices and can engage youth in contributing to community goals.
YAP grants fund programs in all arts disciplines including dance, theater, media, music, visual arts, craft and creative writing.
Organizations receiving fiscal year 2023 Youth Arts Projects grants are:
• Arts in Reach: Encouraging Growth through the Arts, Portsmouth; multi-disciplinary;
• Arts Rochester, Inc., DBA Sole City Dance, Somersworth; dance;
• Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua; community mural project;
• The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center, The Avenue A Teen + Community Center, Antrim; creative writing;
• Hopkinton School District/SAU 66; artist in residence;
• Positive Street Art, Nashua; multi-disciplinary;
• Upbeat New Hampshire, Nashua; music;
• West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts; music.
The State Arts Council also announced that it has added Carol Ellis of Henniker to its Arts Education Roster. An art educator in New Hampshire for more than two decades, Ellis will offer artist-in-residence programs focusing on jewelry and metalsmithing as well as art for stress reduction.