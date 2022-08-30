The N.H. State Council on the Arts has announced that $43,305 has been awarded through its Youth Arts Projects grant program and that a new artist has been added to the Council’s Arts Education Roster.

Youth Arts Projects (YAP) grants fund high-quality educational opportunities in the arts. Arts learning fosters positive social and emotional skills and bolsters creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. The grants broaden access to diverse forms of artistic and cultural practices and can engage youth in contributing to community goals.