Already blues royalty to a national following, B.B. King hadn’t yet won his first of 15 Grammy Awards when he headed to an unlikely hot spot in New England — Lennie’s on the Turnpike on Route 1 in Peabody, Mass., for a string of shows.
With tables clustered right in front of the stage, it was a perfect chance for Concord native Charles Sawyer, a blues-loving New Hampshire teacher with aspirations of becoming a photojournalist, to grab his camera and take a seat.
“That gave me a chance to see him up close, with fantastic lighting,” Sawyer remembers of that pivotal 1968 concert and an unexpected introduction that took place midway through the show.
“During the first intermission, B.B. was off the bar in a big storeroom, with lots of cartons of beer. He was talking to some people and I screwed up my courage and went through the door. He broke off his conversation, stretched out his hand and came toward me, and for a minute I thought, ‘Oh my God, he thinks he knows me! And I’ve got to explain to him that I’m nobody!’
Instead, King casually introduced himself.
“Hi, I’m B.B. King. What’s your name? I’m talking here with these fellas, and maybe you’d like to join us?”
That, says Sawyer, was the start of a more than 45-year friendship with King, who died in 2015 at age 89.
Their unexpected kinship is on full display in “B.B. King, From Indianola to Icon: A Personal Odyssey with the King of the Blues,” a photo exhibit on display through Feb. 17 at Kimball Jenkins in Concord.
There are two parts to the exhibit. Inside the cozy carriage house is an ode to King, with images Sawyer took on and off stage over the years. There’s the charismatic musician — his eyes closed and sweat dripping from his forehead as he performs in one of his signature three-piece suits. There’s a collage of his visit to “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and on one brick wall a large portrait of a congenial King lounging in a hotel room on tour.
The second half of the exhibit is showcased inside the adjacent Victorian-era mansion with ornate woodwork, marble fireplaces and frescoed ceilings. Images Sawyer took of a whole host of other seminal musicians, including T-Bone Walker and George Benson, wind through the first-floor rooms, where the lofty ceilings add a sense of ceremony to this legacy of electric blues.
Sawyer, too, has a tale to tell. To make a long, complicated story short, he references a website in which people have just six words to sum up their entire lives thus far (www.sixwordmemoirs.com). “Mine would be ‘Three careers, three wives, one child,’” he says with a laugh.
Sawyer’s various incarnations include photographer, teacher of wide-ranging subjects, and retired software specialist who earned a master’s degree in computer science from Harvard University.
He lives in Boxford, Mass., with third wife Cherie Hoyt, his “partner in crime” and editor of the 2022 book “From Indianola to Icon,” published through Schiffer Publishing. It’s also the fodder for the Kimball Jenkins exhibit.
When Sawyer talks about King, there’s a cadence of his own. His voice builds momentum like he’s just getting started on a good blues riff, leaning into certain words like King famously bent a note.
Even all these years later, Sawyer at times is still that ambitious would-be documentarian, amazed that King welcomed him into that conversation.
It was in some ways an unlikely friendship. King grew up in Mississippi, dropped out of school and made money picking cotton before doggedly going from street busker to roadhouses, theaters to Carnegie Hall.
Sawyer, who had a middle-class upbringing in New Hampshire and spent the summer between his sophomore and junior year of college traveling in Europe, was an academically minded teacher at New England College in Henniker and “crazy about the blues.”
Somehow they quickly found a camaraderie, with King giving him backstage access to the Massachusetts shows.
“I’d shoot a lot of film. I had a tape recorder and I was full of questions,” Sawyer said. That stint led to a “second chapter” — the chance to document King’s life on the road. “I was ambitious. I saw an opportunity for something that was really historically important.”
After a couple of false starts, Sawyer released his first book, “The Arrival of B.B. King,” in 1980 via Doubleday.
To chart Sawyer’s own musical interests, it started with rock & roll in the 1950s when he was a student at Concord High School. Then came the Rolling Stones — the rockers who started their career with a blues swagger, followed by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, with guitarist Mike Bloomfield, in the mid-1960s.
“(That band) really took the whole country by storm. I saw them quite a few times in person. Bloomfield credited B.B. King for his revolutionary guitar-playing style,” says Sawyer. “All that coupled with the culturally, historical book ‘Urban Blues,’ by Charles Keil (released by University of Chicago Press) laid the foundation (for) B.B. King as the lodestone of urban blues.”
The first time Sawyer saw King in concert the blues icon was playing on a stage erected over the pitcher’s mound at Fenway Park in Boston in front of 30,000 people. It was 1968 and this was a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy.
“I went for the music, not the politics,” Sawyer says with a grin.
The following year, King would earn his first Grammy for his now-iconic version of “The Thrill is Gone.”
One of the most telling images in the Concord exhibit isn’t at center stage, though. It was taken in 1970 at a record store in Boston. King, in front of a bin of vinyl, is surrounded by a small crowd.
“I was trying to capture the conversation, not just to get a good picture of the kids. This is him working his charm, without his (guitar) and music. He had this capacity to establish intimacy with people anywhere, any time, under any circumstances. He made people feel like they had his complete undivided attention.”
His fans included fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees U2, with whom he collaborated on “When Loves Comes to Town” in the late 1980s, and Eric Clapton on the 2000 album “Riding with the King.”
At Sawyer’s request, King came to a couple of events at Harvard, where Sawyer taught a class on the history of blues and got to jam a bit with the famed guitarist. King talked about his craft with students for 45 minutes, demonstrating points on his guitar, before inviting a harmonica-wielding Sawyer to join him.
Sawyer, whose own band 2120 S Michigan Ave is a nod to the location of a famed record label in Chicago, plans to give a talk about his experiences with King and play some tunes at a Feb. 9 event at Kimball Jenkins, 266 N. Main St., Concord. The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m.