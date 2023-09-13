Growing up in Hubertus, rural Wisconsin, Eric Dawson competed with his friends and his brother to lift heavy stones and vie for bragging rights.
“That’s just been in my blood, I guess, for my entire life,” says Dawson.
But Dawson also had a leg up as a kid, hauling stones for the family rock quarry, sand and gravel business, but never knew how much they weighed.
When he outlifted his opponents, “There was definitely a sense of pride,” he says.
Now Dawson, of Medford, Mass., is one of five in an elite group competing in the Scottish Stonelifting Challenge at the 48th annual New Hampshire Highland Games this weekend at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln.
More than 35,000 people are expected at the famed festival. Activities include Celtic and Scottish music performances; bagpipers; food; entertainment; vendors; sheep dog trials; whisky-tasting, including the second annual Scotch Ale Tasting and Competition; and other cultural events.
Bill Crawford, athletic director at the New Hampshire Highland Games, says the games evolved from people’s gatherings and conflicts.
“They would settle differences. They would make bargains. They would basically pair young men and young women up to get married. They pay homage to their clan, chieftain,” says Crawford.
“New Hampshire is one of the biggest Highland Games in the world. We’ve held the World Championships four times,” says Crawford.
Globally, men have competed for generations in feats of strength, or “heavy athletics,” to gain respect from their clan or prove their manhood (“Clach Cuid Fir” is Gaelic for “Manhood Stones.”)
Competitors here will likely lift granite stones, common in New Hampshire. Among them is New Hampshire’s Lundstrom Stone — a 400-pound stone with a handle. The Lundstrom Stone — in honor of former NHHG Athletic Director John Lundstrom — must be lifted with one hand.
Other “challenge stones” include the Dritvík Stones, Steinstossen (the Swiss version), the Odd Haugen Tombstone and the Húsafell Stone in Iceland. The Dinnie Stones are two Scottish stones that, combined, weigh 733 pounds.
Other traditional events include stone putting, throwing weights, Weight Over Bar, Loon Stone Carry, and the signature Caber Toss — wood shaped like telephone poles that people run with, then toss.
There are also female competitors. On Saturday, strongwoman Chloe Brennan of England will try to lift and carry the Loon Stones, which weigh 274 and 234 pounds each and are modeled after the Dinnie Stones.
“She had a pretty spectacular moment at the Arnold Strongman Classic last year. I’ve had a lot of top-level athletes who convert into the sport,” says Crawford.
Dawson is among them.
“Eric (Dawson) is a very experienced lifter and a very accomplished strongman,” says Crawford.
Marking his return is Highland Games world champion, John Van Buren, who is 6 foot 8 and 300 pounds.
“These are really big, strong guys. We’re really gonna have some fantastic athletes competing in this,” adds Crawford, whose son, Billy, will also compete.
Dawson says genetics play a part. At 16, he was 6 foot 5 and weighed more than 200 pounds.
“Size does make a difference. I started training in a gym when I was 14. I’m not a small person,” says Dawson.
In stone lifting, people put a stone on their shoulder, raise it up to chest height, or over their head, or onto a bar or platform.
Dawson calls stone lifting a “chess game,” where you calculate how to pick up and move the awesome weight. His technique involves “dynamically shifting your hands and your body accordingly so that the stone doesn’t fall out of your hands.”
To grip stones, lifters use chalk, which dries up sweaty hands; or “tacky,” a pine tar-like substance like what baseball players might use.
“The grip aspect of it is by far the most challenging part,” says Dawson. “Even using protective gear, you’re still getting bruises and natural cuts and stuff all over your body.”
Crawford says the talent and skill comes from trying to lift something that’s not custom-built.
“A barbell was made to be lifted, but a stone is not made to be lifted,” says Crawford.
This is the first year Frank Sharpe of Collinsville, Virginia, will compete in stone lifting at the Highland Games.
As a high school basketball player, Sharpe graduated to strength training, then weightlifting. After his first strongman competition in North Carolina, Sharpe was hooked.
“I loved the atmosphere and camaraderie between competitors. While strength is very important, there is also a big mental aspect to it. Because each stone is unique, it is a bit of a puzzle to look at it, feel it, and figure out the best way to lift it,” says Sharpe.
Sharpe, at 6-foot-3-inches and 275 pounds, practices using stones he gathered from the Smith River in Virginia that weigh anywhere from 150 to 380 pounds. Sharpe can deadlift more than 600 pounds, squat more than 500 pounds, and overhead press more than 300 pounds.
This is also the first time for Robbie von Schlag, a self-professed “strength enthusiast” and stone lifter from West Virginia. Like Sharpe, Schlag sees stone lifting as an accomplishment.
“I’ve competed in powerlifting, arm-lifting, unsanctioned strongman events and stone lifting all in the last four years,” says von Schlag.
But another reason he competes is because his dad suffered a heart attack five years ago.
“The signs were all there. I just changed course to correct the mistakes made in my past by radically changing the course of my future,” von Schlag says.
Von Schlag trains four to five days a week, working on endurance and strength training, and honing his stone-lifting techniques.
“It’s the love of the events and the challenge of them,” von Schlag says.
At 6-foot-3-inches and 230 pounds, von Schlag says he’s “on the small end” of what similar athletes are competing with, but he’s not phased.
“Just means I have a lot more work to do, to grow in the long run,” says von Schlag.
Stones lifters must consume hefty amounts of calories, somewhere in the 3,000 to 4000 calorie range, though not all in one sitting.
“I’m usually sitting somewhere around 5,000 calories a day,” says Dawson, while Sharpe takes in around 3,000-3,500 calories on training days.
Dawson eats between four and six times daily, taking in supplements, protein powder, lean proteins, turkey, chicken, eggs, vegetables, broccoli, green beans, and (yes) spinach. For carbohydrates, rice, potatoes and bread work well.
Crawford, himself a retired strongman, grew up in North Carolina, which has its own Highland Games. To him, there’s no higher achievement.
“I played football in college, I was a weightlifter. But nothing was ever good enough to be Highland Games,” he says.
The largest stone Crawford ever lifted was a 628-pound, 4 1/2 -foot-tall stone in Iceland.
“It lies on the ground. You have to stand it up and then reach around it and lift it off the ground,” says Crawford.
He’s well aware of the risks.
“If that one falls back on you, I don’t have to tell you what happens,” Crawford adds.
The most Dawson can lift is a 500-pound stone for two repetitions – picking it up and loading it over a 54-inch-high bar.
But no practice is needed when it’s time to let go of the stone.
“There’s always an exit strategy, but your natural instincts will kick in to get out of the way,” says Dawson.
“You can’t fight it,” says Crawford.