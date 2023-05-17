Elm leaves dot the landscape in Arts Alive project in Keene Provided by Arts Alive May 17, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Keene State students installed a mural as part of an Arts Alive mural project at the Showroom venue. PROVIDED BY ARTS ALIVE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save KEENE — Arts Alive partnered with Keene State College to creature temporary elm-leaf shaped murals in front of local art and culture locations downtown.The leaves are wheat pasted in front of the Colonial Theatre’s Showroom, 17 Rox, Historical Society of Cheshire, MoCo Arts and Nova Arts, among others.Student artists Emily Heath, Lauren Shanahan, Kiernan Alati, Mina Hinkle, Olivia Wallace and Aidan Urnezis worked on the leaves, with Sofia El Hakim as artistic director.An elm tree mural is featured on the exterior of the Showroom with a message that encourages people to find the tree’s missing leaves.These murals will be showcased throughout the summer and will be removed this upcoming fall.Learn more about the project at monadnock artsalive.org/elm-leaf-arts. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTree service worker killed in fall in NashuaNH dogs rule at Westminster agility championshipSt. A's officials 'deeply troubled' by Trump's remarks at forum; Sununu calls audience reaction 'embarrassing'New Hampshire Racing: Squabble leaves Londonderry track closed for nowNH is a hotspot for pet diseaseManchester man charged in conspiracy to steal $3M Mega Millions jackpotJudge rejects fine for John Stark student who scrawled racist message on school wallSuspect in Elmwood Gardens shooting got out of prison five days earlierNoyes to retire as state police colonel next monthFlorida man, Mass. woman among hikers rescued Saturday in White Mountains Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsKids Con in ConcordNew postal stamp unveiled for Tomie dePaolaChildren's Day in PortsmouthNH Farm, Forest & Garden Expo in DeerfieldMay fun at the Nashua Senior Activity CenterRegional high school drone competition in ManchesterSNHU commencement exercisesBaby animals return to Strawbery Banke in PortsmouthManchester Spring CarnivalTaco Tour 2023 Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT