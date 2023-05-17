Making roots

Keene State students installed a mural as part of an Arts Alive mural project at the Showroom venue.

 PROVIDED BY ARTS ALIVE

KEENE — Arts Alive partnered with Keene State College to creature temporary elm-leaf shaped murals in front of local art and culture locations downtown.

The leaves are wheat pasted in front of the Colonial Theatre’s Showroom, 17 Rox, Historical Society of Cheshire, MoCo Arts and Nova Arts, among others.