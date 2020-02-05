PETERBOROUGH — For more than 30 years, Gordon Clapp wanted to create a theater piece about Robert Frost, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who held New Hampshire close to his heart.
“I became obsessed with Frost when I went away to school in Connecticut,” said Clapp, an Emmy Award-winning actor who grew up in North Conway. “I took a piece of home with me when I brought my Robert Frost with me.”
Now Clapp brings an encore run of his one-man play, “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” to the Peteborough Players today through Feb. 16.
“He was really a rock-star poet,” Clapp said of Frost, who two years before he died in Boston was asked to read the poem “The Gift Outright,” at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. “He was such an entertaining and engaging speaker, a raconteur and a humorist.”
Frost, who famously wrote the poems “The Road Not Taken,” “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” “Nothing Gold can Stay” and “Birches,” made his home in Derry (The Robert Frost Farm) from 1900 to 1909 and Franconia (The Frost Place) from 1915 to 1920. He drew on the natural world as metaphors for both the beauty and starkness of life, and his use of colloquialisms and sense of rhythm gave a conversational tone to often nostalgic musings.
The poet’s New England accent and rich voice could be “wonderfully informal. One of my teachers called it gravel running down cellar steps,” Clapp said.
Clapp is a Tony-nominated stage actor who many may know from 12 seasons on the television series “NYPD Blue,” on which he earned an Emmy Award for playing detective Greg Medavoy.
Clapp recently played FBI Chief J. Edgar Hoover in Robert Schenkkan’s play “The Great Society,” about President Lyndon B. Johnson, at New York City’s celebrated Lincoln Center.
Clapp said the inspiration for his take on Frost arose from a script by A.M. Dolan about a time late in Frost’s life, when the poet traveled the country reading his work and giving talks.
Clapp and Dolan continued to develop the piece, and Clapp has since given more than 100 performances of the play. The venues have ranged from theaters to living rooms, he said.
Peterborough Players Director Gus Kaikkonen convinced Clapp to give his performance a slightly different spin.
“He said, ‘There’s a theatricality here that you’re missing,’” Clapp said.
The play uses many of the talks Frost gave during his “barding around” period to form a narrative and running thread about poetry, art and the human need for something transcendent, Clapp said.
The play starts at an event at which Frost is giving a public talk, and then follows him back to his cabin for a more intimate encounter with the audience and Frost’s work. Clapp as Frost recites some of his most well-known works, including “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” “The Road Not Taken,” “The Death of the Hired Man” and “Birches.”
Some of Frost’s work can be dark, and Clapp said he doesn’t shy away from that aspect. While in Derry, Frost wrote most of his “North of Boston” poems.
“There is darkness in Frost, but we’re looking at a more generous side of him,” said Clapp, who has had a chance to perform in front of Frost’s relatives.
“It’s a pleasure; his voice has resonated with me from childhood, since the Kennedy inauguration,” Clapp said of Frost.
The poet earned Pulitizer Prizes for “ New Hampshire” (1924), “Collected Poems” (1931), “A Further Range” (1937), and “A Witness Tree” (1943).
In his later years, Frost moved to Vermont, and Clapp found himself coming back to New England a few years ago, settling in the Vermont side of the Upper Valley.
Clapp hopes to keep working on the Frost play for years to come, delving into the character and drawing something new from Frost’s work.
“It’s kind of like my pension plan,” he joked.