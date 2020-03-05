THURSDAY5
AMHERST, Home and Garden: Amherst Garden Club program presents “Fundamentals of Organic Lawn Care,” by Britt Phillips, owner of Complete Land Organics, 9 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 303 Route 101. ID: 8247139. Also, “Not You Average Tea Party,” by speaker Kat Kausch, owner of MyLittleApothecary.com, 7 p.m., Parkhurst Place, 11 Veterans Road. ID: 8247140.
BEDFORD, Workshop: Easter Bunny Workshop. Customize with your choice of stain, paint colors and stencils, 6:30 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. $35-$50. ID: 8289381.
CONCORD, Show: Winston Churchill: The Blitz, featuring Randy Otto. Performance includes multi-media elements, period film, photos, sound and lighting effects, a British Music Hall sing-along, an interactive Q&A with Winston, 7:30 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. $15-$25. 225-1111, ccanh.com.
CONCORD, Community: Annual NH Maple Tree Tapping with Governor Chris Sununu, 11:30 a.m., Mapletree Farm, 105 Oak Hill Road. Free. ID: 8297068.
CONCORD, Literary: “Sketches of Lee,” with author Michael Cameron Ward, 6 p.m., Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St. Free. ID: 8274997.
CONCORD, Lecture: Bach’s Lunch Lecture “Pioneers of New Orleans Music: Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet and Fats Waller,” 12:10-12:50 p.m., Concord Community Music School, Recital Hall, 23 Wall St. Free. 228-1196, ccmusicschool.org.
MANCHESTER, Music: All-female group Northern Voices A Cappella Open Sing, 6:45 p.m., Holy Family Academy, 281 Cartier St. Free. ID: 8251577.
MANCHESTER, Music: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. $29-$39. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 7:30 p.m., Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. $18-$27. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Music: Chris Botti, 7:30 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $38-$85. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Nightlife: DJ Logic, jazz and hip-hop electronica, 9 p.m., The Press Room, 77 Daniel St. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. 21+. 431-5186, pressroomnh.com.
ROLLINSFORD, Film: Documentary film, “Time as Money,” about the concept of time banking, 7 p.m., Sue’s Space, 3 Front St., B789. $0-$20. ID: 8229792.
FRIDAY6
AMHERST, Community: Magic by Marko, 6:30 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 345 New Hampshire 101. $20. (No food will be served at this event.) ID: 8233654.
BEDFORD, Theater: Milford Area Players presents David Mamets, “The Fantasticks,” 8 p.m., Old Town Hall, corner of Meetinghouse and Bedford Center roads. $12-$15. ID: 8261705.
BEDFORD, Workshop: Create art using shells, colorful pebbles, sand and sea glass, 6:30 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. $40-$50. ID: 8289377.
CONCORD, Music: Soggy Po Boys, 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. $15 general admission, $25 for balcony seats; it’s an additional$2 at the door. Info: 225-1111, ccanh.com.
CONCORD, Theater: “Lend Me A Tenor,” 7:30 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road. $12-$18. Tickets: boxoffice@hatboxnh.com, 715-2315.
DERRY, Home and Garden: Derry Garden Club program, “Designing Shady Retreats,” by Jana Milbocker, owner of Enchanted Gardens in Holliston, Mass., and Joan Butler, Master Gardener and Horticulturist at Weston Nurseries, 10 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 40 Hampstead Road. Free. ID: 8278561.
DERRY, Community: Gilbert H. Hood PTSA Basketball Game. Teachers from Gilbert play against the Derry Fire and Police Department, 6:30 p.m., GHHMS Middle School Gym, 5 Hood Road. Tickets are $5 at the door, $20 family maximum. 432-1224.
DERRY, Music: Entrain, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. $30. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
GILFORD, Nightlife: Live music with Matt Langley and guest, 7-10 p.m., Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8265070.
LEBANON, Film: Buster Keaton’s movie “The General,” with live musical accompaniment, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St. $10 +$2 fee. 448-0400, lebanonoperahouse.org.
MANCHESTER, Kids and Family: Family Storytime for ages 2-5, 10 a.m., Manchester West Branch Library, 76 N. Main St. Free. Info: 624-6560. ID: 8255366.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “King O’ The Moon,” dinner theater, 7 p.m., Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road. $40-$42. Reservations required: 669-7469 or majestictheatre.net. ID: 8276046.
MANCHESTER, Kids and Family: Lapsit Storytime for children 23 months and younger, and their parents, 10 a.m., Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St. Free. Info: 624-6550 ext. 3328. ID: 8256524.
MANCHESTER, Music: Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring Trivia Night, 7 p.m., The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. $25. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre 80 Hanover St. $25-$46. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MILFORD, Theater: Milford Area Players present “November,” 8 p.m., Amato Center for the Performing Arts, 56 Mont Vernon St. $10-$15. ID: 8305801.
NASHUA, Community: United Way March “Coffee and Causes” — “Choose Love” in Nashua Schools,” a way for retirees to learn about major issues facing the community and how to advocate for solutions, 10 a.m., Hunt Community, 10 Allds St. Free. ID: 8277257.
NEW LONDON, Music: North Country Chordsmen, 7 p.m., Whipple Hall. Free. Information: centerfortheartsnh.org.
PETERBOROUGH, Community: First Friday, 5-7 p.m., Downtown. Various participating shops, galleries and performances. Info: shoppeterboroughnh.com.
PORTSMOUTH, Music: Guy Davis, 7:30 p.m., North Church of Portsmouth, 2 Congress St., Market Square. $20. ID: 8240625.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “Proof,” 8 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. ID: 8284838.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 8 p.m., Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. $23-$45. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Music: Nellie McKay, 8 p.m., The Loft, 131 Congress St. $25. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Il Cinema Ritrovato: “Blow Up” (1966), 7 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $15. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “Proof,” 8 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. Reservations: playersring.org or 436-8123.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Sara Juli’s feminist solo, “Burnt-Out Wife,” 8 p.m., 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St. $20-$25. 60 minute performance without intermission. Mature audiences only. Tickets: 3sarts.org.
ROCHESTER, Theater: 23rd annual murder mystery dinner, “Mystery of the Murder of Saturday Night Cleaver at the Hard Roch Cafe,” 6:30 p.m., The Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St. $68. ID: 8192278.
ROCHESTER, Music: Los Lobos, 8 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. $39-$59. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com.
ROCHESTER, Comedy: John Poveromo, 7:30 p.m., Curlies Comedy Club, 12 Union St. $10. Tickets: curliescomedy.com.
SATURDAY7
AUBURN, Kids and Family: STEM on Saturdays for ages 6-12, 1 p.m., Griffin Free Public Library, 22 Hooksett Road. Free. ID: 8253586.
BEDFORD, Workshop: Sunset Breeze Painting: Paint and Sip event, 6:30 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. All materials provided. $22-$30. ID: 8289371.
BEDFORD, Theater: Bedford Off Broadway presents, “The Fantasticks,” 8 p.m., Old Town Hall, corner of Meetinghouse and Bedford Center roads. $12-$15. ID: 8261710.
CONCORD, Kids and Family: Family Program: Giant Steps Across New Hampshire. Games and activities using the Giant Traveling Map of New Hampshire, 1 p.m., New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St. Free. ID: 8264911.
CONCORD, Music: Lankum, 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. $20, +$2 at the door. 225-1111, ccanh.com.
CONCORD, Theater: “Lend Me A Tenor,” 7:30 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road. $12-$18. Tickets: boxoffice@hatboxnh.com, 715-2315.
CONCORD, Music: March Mandolin Festival Concert, 7:30 p.m., Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St. Information/tickets: ccmusicschool.org or 228-1196.
DERRY, Music: Josh Kelley, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. $30. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
EXETER, Exhibit: Youth Art Show featuring the Lincoln Street and Main Street schools, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art Up Front Street Studios and Gallery, 120 Front St. Free. ID: 8297219.
FRANKLIN, Music: Hiroya Tsukamoto, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. $10-$12. 934-1901,
GILFORD, Nightlife: Live music with Tim Theriault, 7-10 p.m., Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8265092.
INTERVALE, Outdoor: Intervale After Dark Snowshoe Walk, 7 p.m., depart from the 1785 Inn located at the Scenic Vista in Intervale. Complimentary refreshments will be served after the walk. 1.5-2 hours. Dress in usual layers for winter outdoor activity. $25 per person includes full day trail pass.
Reservations required: 356-9920 for reservations before 5 p.m.
LACONIA, Community: Craft Supply Swap. Early Birds with tickets: 9:30-10 a.m. General Swappers, 10 a.m.-noon, Laconia Public Library, 695 Main St. Free. ID: 8255719.
LACONIA, Kids and Family: Tap Into Maple for Families. Environmental educators will help you to build tree identification skills, learn the parts of a tree and their functions, use measuring tools to find an appropriate tree to tap using historical and modern tree tapping tools, and learn the history of maple sugaring, 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m., Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road. $10, free for Members. All ages welcome. Registration: tinyurl.com/qknph2t. ID: 8220106.
LACONIA, Outdoor: Snowshoe Yoga for Adults. Practice yoga in snowshoes, guided walking mediation, and are introduction to shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” 10 a.m., Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia. $17-$25. ID: 8220120.
MANCHESTER, Workshop: Telling Your Family Story Workshop. Experts in the field, including a storyteller, historian, writer, interviewer, videographer and an archivist explain how they prepare and present legacy stories, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 E. Industrial Park Drive. $60. ID: 8265343.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “Mamma Mia,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre 80 Hanover St. $25-$46. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Workshop: Dialogue Subtext and Exposition, with Robbi D’Allessandro. Creating savvy, under the radar narrative exposition and subtext is key to effective storytelling. Explore tapping into the subconscious of your characters to make your work more memorable and impactful, 10 a.m., The Ford House/NH Writers’ Project, 2500 N. River Road. $65-$85. ID: 8303079.
MANCHESTER, Music: Get What You Want: Rolling Stones Tribute, 7:30 p.m., The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. $20. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Workshop: Men’s Yoga Workshop. Explore the ways men can benefit from yoga practice, including building strength, improving flexibility, balance and cardiorespiratory health, increasing mental focus, stress relief and injury prevention, 1:30 p.m., YogaBalance, 135 Hooksett Road. $20. ID: 8218657.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “King O’ The Moon,” dinner theatre, 7 p.m., Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road. $40-$42. All inclusive. Reservations required: 669-7469 or majestictheatre.net. ID: 8276049.
MEREDITH, Workshop: Soldering 101 with Joy Raskin. Learn the art of soldering, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., League of NH Craftsmen — Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 279 Daniel Webster Highway. $75 tuition + $25-$30 materials fee. ID: 8279499.
MILFORD, Theater: Milford Area Players presents David Mamets, “November,” 8 p.m., Amato Center for the Performing Arts, 56 Mont Vernon St. $10-$15. ID: 8305803.
MOULTONBOROUGH, Food and Wine: Chili & Beer Tasting Fundraiser, 3:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds, 586 Ossipee Park Road. $25. Advance registration required: info@castleintheclouds.org or 476-5900. Have a valid photo ID during the event. ID: 8289860.
NASHUA, Kids and Family: Southern New Hampshire Kidsfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Westwood Park location of the YMCA of Greater Nashua, 90 Northwest Blvd. Free. ID: 8283121.
NEW LONDON, Festival: Winterfest. Silent auction, chili and soup cook off, wine and craft beer tastings with discussions, local amateur chef competition, petting zoo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Inn at Pleasant Lake, 853 Pleasant Street. $5-$10. ID: 8242623.
PETERBOROUGH, Music: Kenny White, 7:30 p.m., Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St. $20 in advance, $23 day of show. 827-2905, pfmsconcerts.org.
PLYMOUTH, Community: 2020 New Hampshire State Spelling Bee. Nearly 200 of the state’s top spellers compete in the 2020 Union Leader State Spelling Bee, 1 p.m., Plymouth State University, 17 High St. Free. ID: 8234893.
PLYMOUTH, Music: Mike Girard’s Big Swinging Thing, 7:30 p.m., The Flying Monkey Movie and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St. $25-$55. Ages 13+. ID: 8143022.
PORTSMOUTH, Festival: Fourth annual Storytelling Festival. Featured Artist: Diane Edgecomb. Guest Artists: Anne Jennison, Sarah Bauhan, Margot Chamberlain, Kent Allyn, Regina Delaney, Pat Spalding and Genevieve Aichele, 8 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $20-$25. ID: 8238611.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Sara Juli’s feminist solo, “Burnt-Out Wife,” 8 p.m., 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St. $20-$25. 60 minute performance without intermission. Mature audiences only. Tickets: 3sarts.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “Proof,” 8 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. Reservations: playersring.org or 436-8123.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Il Cinema Ritrovato: “Roma” (2018), 3 p.m., The Loft, 131 Congress St. $15-$29. 436-2400, themusichall.org. “La Dolce Vita,” (1960), 7 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH, Music: The Met on Screen: “Afrippina,” (Handel), 1 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $15. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 2 and 8 p.m., Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. $23-$42. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
ROCHESTER, Theater: 23rd annual murder mystery dinner, “Mystery of the Murder of Saturday Night Cleaver at the Hard Roch Cafe,” 6:30 p.m., The Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St. $68. ID: 8192279.
ROCHESTER, Music: Kashmir — Led Zeppelin Tribute Show, 8 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. $24-$28. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com.
ROCHESTER, Comedy: John Poveromo, 7:30 p.m., Curlies Comedy Club, 12 Union St. $10. Tickets: curliescomedy.com.
ROLLINSFORD, Community: 11th annual Cribbage Tournament, 1 p.m., Colonel Paul Wentworth House, Water Street. $20 per individual, $30 per team. All skill ranges are welcome. ID: 8278830.
STATEWIDE, Outdoor: NH Maple Month — Weekend #1. Sugar houses across the state welcome the public to experience the process of maple sugaring, with sugaring demonstrations, free tours, samples and family-friendly activities. The largest event, the 25th annual NH Maple Weekend, takes place on March 21-22. Information: nhmapleproducers.com. ID: 8300683.
STRATHAM, Food and Wine: Cookbook talk by Margaret Hathaway, author of “The New Portland, Maine Chef’s Table,” 1 p.m., Wiggin Memorial Library, 10 Bunker Hill Ave. Free. ID: 8278805.
WILTON, Nightlife: Bees Deluxe, 7 p.m., Local’s Cafe at Nelson’s Candy Store, 65 Main St. $10. ID: 8220306.
WOLFEBORO, Music: High Time Celtic Trio, 7:30 p.m., Anderson Hall, Brewster Academy, 205 S. Main St. $25. ID: 7883711.
SUNDAY8
BEDFORD, Theater: Bedford Off Broadway presents, “The Fantasticks,” 2 p.m., Old Town Hall, corner of Meetinghouse and Bedford Center roads. $12-$15. ID: 8261707.
CONCORD, Music: Symphony NH Concert, 3 p.m., Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St. $0-$52. ID: 8257213.
CONCORD, Theater: “Lend Me A Tenor,” 2 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road. $12-$18. Tickets: boxoffice@hatboxnh.com, 715-2315.
CONCORD, Music: Darlingside, 8 p.m., Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. $25 general admission, $40 balcony, +$2 at the door. 225-1111, ccanh.com.
GILFORD, Community: Sundaes Unplugged: Family Challenge. Join us in the dining room, unplug and go gizmo-free. We’ll reward you with a complimentary sundae for dessert, all day, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8289474.
GOFFSTOWN, Community: 6th annual Figure Skating Exhibition, 4 p.m., Saint Anselm’s College, Sullivan Arena, Rundlett Hill Road. $0-$5. ID: 8261276.
GRANTHAM, Music: Jazz Vocalist Amanda Carr, 4-7 p.m., Center at Eastman, 6 Clubhouse Lane. $18-$20. Tickets: 763-8732 or 381-1662. josajazz.com.
HANOVER, Theater: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favourites,” 2 p.m., The Moore Theatre, Hopkins Center for the Arts, 4 E. Wheelock St. $15. Tickets: 646-2422, hop.dartmouth.edu.
KEENE, Community: International Woman’s Day Potluck. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This public event is a collaboration between the Keene India Association, the Historical Society of Cheshire County, and Keene Human Rights Committee, 11 a.m., Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St. Bring a dish to share. Free ticketed event. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the International Women’s Day event on the Historical Society’s Facebook page or by calling 352-1895. Information: 352-1895, dired@hsccnh.org. ID: 8290117.
KEENE, Dance: Ballet Folclrico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, 3 p.m., Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St. $39-$53. ID: 7946273.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “Mamma Mia,” noon and 5 p.m., Palace Theatre 80 Hanover St. $25-$46. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Auditions: Cue Zero Theatre Company auditions for “Hamlet,” 2 p.m., Kreiva Academy Public Charter School, 470 Pine St. Free. ID: 8262227.
MANCHESTER, Community: 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. Sample soup and select a beautifully designed pottery bowl and will provide shelter, food, and supportive services to the homeless, 11:30 a.m., Brookside Congregational Church, 2013 Elm St. $5 children: soup only, no bowl. $25 ticket. ID: 8259449.
MANCHESTER, Theater: “King O’ The Moon,” dinner theatre, 1:30 p.m., Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road. $40-$42. All inclusive. Reservations required: 669-7469 or majestictheatre.net. ID: 8276048.
MILFORD, Community: Milford Antiques Show, Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road. Admission is $5 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and free from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Info: Milfordantiqueshow.com. ID: 8070406.
MILFORD, Theater: Milford Area Players presents David Mamets, “November,” 2 p.m., Amato Center for the Performing Arts, 56 Mont Vernon St. $10-$15. ID: 8305806.
NASHUA, Fair: The 10th annual Psychic Fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Hunt Memorial Building, 6 Main St. Readings start at $25. Extended readings available. Cash, check and credit cards accepted. Information: cityartsnashua.org.
PLYMOUTH, Music: The High Kings, 6:30 p.m., The Flying Monkey Movie and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St. $39-$74. Ages 13+. ID: 8049787.
PORTSMOUTH, Festival: Fourth annual Storytelling Festival. Featured Artist: Diane Edgecomb. Guest Artists: Anne Jennison, Sarah Bauhan, Margot Chamberlain, Kent Allyn, Regina Delaney, Pat Spalding and Genevieve Aichele, 2 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $20-$25. ID: 8238612.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 2 p.m., Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. $23-$42. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Community: “The Stories We Tell.” Presentation, discussion, dinner and music by the Compline Choir, 5 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St. Free. ID: 8286224.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Il Cinema Ritrovato: “Musidora, La Dixième Muse.” (2013), 1 p.m., The Loft, 131 Congress St. $15-$29. 436-2400, themusichall.org. “Le Plaisir,” (1952), 3 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “Proof,” 3 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. Reservations: playersring.org or 436-8123.