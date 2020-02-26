A new art exhibit showcasing the immigrant experience goes on display at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Londonderry tonight.
“We’re turning the church into an art gallery,” said the Rev. Colin Chapman.
The exhibit, entitled “Our Neighbors, Ourselves,” is part of a string of programs designed to draw attention to the state of immigration in New Hampshire and nationwide, Chapman said.
The spark for the idea came last summer from Chapman and seminarian Kathy Boss, who were inspired in part by some of the news stories about family separation at the southern border the year prior.
The hope was to showcase the daily lives of immigrants in the country and in the Granite State, and dispel the notion of immigrants being something “other,” he said.
“That’s the hope of that exhibit — that through the stories and the art, we’re reminded of the humanity we share with our immigrant brothers and sisters,” Chapman said.
The church is presenting the exhibit in partnership with the New Hampshire Council on Churches.
Segun Olorunfemi, a classically trained artist from Ibadan, Nigeria, who now lives in Manchester, told NHWeekend that he has worked for more than 25 years in styles including yarn and paintings, linoleum block print on fabric, batik on rice paper, oil painting and graphics.
One of his creations is “Dual Identity,” which depicts two sides of a single person. It represents the blend of the places and cultures that can shape someone’s sense of self.
“However we portray our identity, the old and the new will cohabit together to bring about a new culture,” Olorunfemitold the Union Leader in an email response.
He is a teaching artist with a particular focus on sharing African arts and culture in schools, and using his craft to bridge a gap for those with disabilities.
The church gallery also will feature several photographs by photographer Becky Fields, who created a series focusing on immigrants in New Hampshire and those who assist them.
Fields focuses her lens on cultural, ethnic and religious diversity in New Hampshire. Her images have been shown at immigration conferences and at the University of New Hampshire, NHTI Community College, New Hampshire Institute of Art, New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists and Southern New Hampshire University.
The Londonderry exhibit also will feature will be about 10 recreations from Uncaged Art, an initiative that collected drawings and paintings by detained children at the Tornillo Children’s Detention Center in El Paso County, Texas, Chapman said.
“The thing I think that people are going to notice when they see it is the color that’s used,” Chapman said.
The children’s art was made with vibrant and bright hues, a vitality that seems incongruous with their circumstances.
The Tornillo facility was created in June 2018, and at its peak housed up to about 4,000 children. It was closed in January 2019.
The exhibit also will feature work by the Rev. Sam Fuller, a sculptor, and the Right Rev. A. Robert Hirschfeld, bishop, who is a painter.
A kickoff event takes place at 6:30 p.m. today. There is no admission fee, but any donations will go toward the New Hampshire Bail and Bond Fund and the New Hampshire Council of Churches, which helped organize the event.
Chapman said this is the first time the church has been used as an art gallery.
“I’ve always thought it would be an amazing art space,” Chapman said.
After the kickoff event, the public will have other opportunities to view the artwork, such as during Stations of the Cross prayers on Friday nights at 6 p.m. or open house hours every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 11.
As part of the series, Maine author Terry Farish will be leading a five-week book study on Thursday nights at the church starting March 5, covering her book “The Good Braider,” which is about a Sudanese family who immigrates to Portland, Maine. Go to stpeterslondonderry.org or the church’s Facebook page to register.