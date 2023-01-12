Cast members of the Educational Theatre Collaborative’s production of “Guys and Dolls,” from left, Jackson Ploof, Ben Coonan and Asher Clark are rolling the dice on a string of shows at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s Educational Theatre Collaborative (ETC) presents the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., in January.
Based on the book written by Lo Swerling and Abe Burrows, “Guys and Dolls” centers on gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.
There are more than 30 main cast members, including leads Fran Page of Plymouth, Amy Weston of Holderness, Michael Smyth of Orford and Melissa Furbish of Plymouth, as well as the six-member Hot Box Girls dancing group, including Weston, and the seven members of the Mission Band, including Furbish. Another 17 cast members join as part of the young adult, teen and child ensembles.
Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 18-20; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.